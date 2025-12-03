Texas vs. Virginia Preview, Projected Starting Lineups
The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team will look to pick up its third straight win on Wednesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge against the Virginia Cavaliers at the Moody Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Texas (5-2) is coming off a trip to the Maui Invitational, which ended with a win over then-No. 23 NC State. It was a rollercoaster of emotion for Texas during its three games on the island, starting with a heartbreaking loss to Arizona State, but the Longhorns picked up their first Quad 1 win by taking down the Wolfpack.
Virginia (6-1) comes in at No. 29 in the initial NCAA NET rankings while Texas slides in at No. 69. This means Wednesday's matchup represents a significant Quad 1 opportunity for the Longhorns.
Texas Coach Sean Miller Previews Virginia
Texas head coach Sean Miller praised Virginia freshman forward Thijs De Ridder, who is averaging 18.0 points and 5.6 rebounds this season. He's reached the 20-point mark in five of Virginia's seven games, including a season-high 26 points in a win over Northwestern.
"You could see that he's not a 17 or 18 year old young guy. He's experienced," Miller said of He's seasoned. Plays the right way, very smart. And I believe this. I think he's one of the best freshmen that's playing college basketball, and he makes Virginia a lot better as a team."
Overall, Miller said that the matchup is a big opportunity for the Longhorns against a talented Virginia team.
"We're playing a very good team," Miller said. "We're playing them at home. It's a big game for our season, and for our team ... Ryan Odom has his own style. I think he's an excellent coach, one of the best young coaches in the game. He's really not that young anymore, but I think that his success at every stop really speaks to what he's been able to do with that style."
Texas Projected Starting Lineup
- Tramon Mark, guard
- Jordan Pope, guard
- Camden Heide, forward
- Dailyn Swain, guard/forward
- Matas Vokietaitis, center
Virginia Projected Starting Lineup
- Dallin Hall, guard
- Malik Thomas, guard
- Sam Lewis, guard
- Thijs De Ridder, forward
- Johann Grunloh, center
