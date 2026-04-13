Where Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal Class Ranks After David Punch Addition

The Texas Longhorns made two major splashes in the transfer portal over the weekend as the program continues through the second offseason under head coach Sean Miller.

Texas landed two massive commitments from Colorado guard Isaiah Johnson and TCU forward David Punch, both of whom took visits to campus last week before announcing their decision shortly after. After a bit of a quiet start in the portal cycle, the Longhorns have now secured two players that will no doubt be in the starting lineup once the season opener takes place this fall.

As a result, Texas saw its portal class take a big jump up in the national rankings, even ahead of some notable blue bloods in college basketball.

Texas Now Has No. 2 Overall Transfer Portal Class

Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per 247Sports' portal class rankings, Texas jumped all the way up to the No. 2 spot after landing Punch. He and Johnson are both ranked as four-star transfers by 247, which is what is giving the Longhorns such a strong spot in the rankings.

This trails only the Louisville Cardinals, who secured commitments from Kansas forward Flory Bidunga and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad on Sunday.

Here's a look at the top five:

Texas now has the No. 2 transfer portal class in the country this offseason after landing David Punch, per 247Sports' rankings. pic.twitter.com/qCmVkRkFXI — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) April 13, 2026

Both Johnson and Punch are seen as future second-round NBA Draft picks depending on how they perform at Texas next season. They both shined in the Big 12 this year, which has proven to be arguably the toughest conference in the SEC. The move to the SEC won't be an issue for them.

Johnson averaged 16.9 points, 2.9 rebounds while starting 15 of 32 games this past season. Despite being under-recruited out of high school, he proved to be one of the Big 12's most underrated scorers, which is even more impressive considering he was a true freshman. Johnson failed to reach the 10-point scoring mark just three times in 2025-26.

As for Punch, he was the driving force behind TCU's solid season that featued some big ranked wins during the regular season. He averaged 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

Texas' portal class ranking will likely drop a bit once the Longhorns add some depth transfers, but this will hardly take away from what Sean Miller and the coaching staff have been able to pull off.

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