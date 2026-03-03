Texas Closes Regular Season and Braces for SEC Tournament

The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team has officially been ranked as the No. 3 team in the SEC tournament, allowing them to forgo the first and second round games.

Automatic quarterfinal selection means that this team will get a few more days to restore and repair themselves after a gauntlet of a conference season, something that they could greatly benefit from.

Having closed out their conference season with a tough win over the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas braces for a competitive conference tournament.

Texas vs. Alabama in review

Feb 26, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer sets the play during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

When the Crimson Tide went on an 11-0 run during the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in their final regular season Southeastern conference matchup, an upset appeared to be brewing in Tuscaloosa.

Ultimately, the Longhorns would hold onto a narrow lead to close out their regular season with a 72-65 victory on the road, but it was a bit close for comfort to say the least.

A 16-point lead shrinking to five isn’t a position any college basketball team wants to find itself in, but Texas ultimately returned home with a final conference record of 13-3.

Junior forward Madison Booker led the way offensively with 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks, helping her team fight their way to the road win. Senior center Kyla Oldacre and sophomore guard Jordan Lee each added 11.

After their close call of an escape, the Longhorns will be forced to prove themselves in the conference tournament.

SEC tournament

Feb 9, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) and Kentucky Wildcats guard Tonie Morgan (5) chase the ball during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Five of the top 10 ranked programs in the country belong to the SEC, demonstrating the conference’s strength this season. The South Carolina Gamecocks, Vanderbilt Commodores and LSU Tigers earned the other three second-round byes, making them the other highest ranked teams in the SEC.

Depending on how the first two rounds go, Texas will face the Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers or Crimson Tide in the quarterfinals. The Longhorns conquered each of these teams during the regular season, but anything is up for grabs in this tournament.

The results will also help shape the NCAA tournament bracket, making it important for head coach Vic Schaerfer and his group to perform to their full potential this upcoming weekend in Greenville, South Carolina.

Their final season record of 28-3 has resulted in their ranking as the No. 4 ranked team in the country. The UConn Huskies, UCLA Bruins and Gamecocks have earned the respective No. 1-3 positions.

The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed on March 15 on ESPN.