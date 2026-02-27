Texas Dominates for Third Straight Game to Send Georgia Home with Loss

In their past three games, the No. 5 Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team has outscored its opponents by a combined total of 120 points.

The No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs arrived at the Moody Center with something to prove on Thursday night, entering their matchup against the Longhorns with a resume containing three strong wins against ranked opponents.

However, they left Austin with a 79-50 loss and a difficult lesson learned about facing Texas on its home turf.

Texas closes home slate on a positive note

Feb 26, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Justice Carlton (11) rebounds against Georgia Bulldogs forward Mia Woolfolk (33) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Longhorns dominated across the board on Thursday, holding the Bulldogs to just 18 points in the entire first half of play. According to Schaefer, they set a goal at halftime of limiting Georgia to 50 points throughout the matchup, a goal they achieved.

“You love it when your kids are locked in on things like that, focused on the important things,” head coach Vic Schaefer said of their halftime objective. “I thought our shoot around was really good today defensively, so the kids were special tonight- no question about it.”

Their offense also proved to be too much for Georgia, anchored by junior forward Madison Booker, sophomore forward Justice Carlton and senior center Kyla Oldacre, who finished with 18, 14 and 14 points respectively.

Longhorns dominate in transition

Feb 26, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns center Kyla Oldacre (00) shoots a lay up during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

With under two minutes to go in the first quarter, Oldacre intercepted the ball on defense and took it all the way down the court herself to drive in for a layup. This play might seem somewhat insignificant in a game that was never close, but it is a prime example of an area in which the Longhorns dominated on Thursday: catching the Bulldogs in transition.

The Longhorns not only forced 24 turnovers, but they capitalized on them. The team finished the matchup with 27 points scored off turnovers, while Georgia finished with just four. I

It’s worth noting that the Longhorns also racked up 13 turnovers offensively. Despite the fact that this is much fewer than the Bulldogs, it’s still more than the team might’ve liked in a matchup like this.

Texas also took a few shots that Schaefer said he didn’t fully understand, especially when they are getting so many strong opportunities to shoot. That being said, a 29-point win isn’t a bad way to head into their final game of the season.

The Longhorns have a somewhat tight turnaround, as they will take the court again on the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 11 a.m. on Sunday.