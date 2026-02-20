Texas Longhorns Basketball Well Represented in Recent Partnership with NBA 2K

With the college basketball regular season winding down and many teams across the country getting set for the final stretch of their conference games, looking to make one final push before the conference turns over to March.

Both of the Texas Longhorn basketball programs have been finding success throughout the 2025-26 season. Head coach Sean Miller has gotten his squad back on track after a bumpy early road and is now rolling, with five straight wins, and head coach Vic Schaefer has his team looking dominant as he does every season.

The Longhorns obviously have one of the most recognizable brands in all of college athletics, and that notoriety and standing have the Longhorns basketball program taking center stage in a recent major partnership with one of the top sports video games.

Texas has a duo of Standouts Headed to NBA 2K26

Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker moves the ball past Vanderbilt guard Aga Makurat. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, NBA 2K revealed college-themed content for 16 college additions in NBA 2K26 which includes playable MyTeam cards and wearable jerseys for The City. The video game will add several different top basketball programs in the country, including Duke, Houston, UConn, and the Longhorns, who have also made their way into the partnership.

NBA 2K shared with On3 that 40 men’s and women’s basketball players will be featured in NBA 2K26, along with their respective schools, and the Longhorns are represented by two of their best on their respective teams.

Representing the men's team for the Longhorns is senior guard Jordan Pope, who transferred in ahead of the 2024-25 season and chose to return to the Forty Acres after his junior season, for his second season with Texas. So far, Pope has averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game in his career as a Longhorn.

And this season as a senior, Pope has been a solid piece up to this point in the season in Miller's first year at the helm with the guard averaging 12.8 points per game, while shooting 40 percent from the field as well as averaging two assists and rebounds per game.

Representing the women's squad for the Longhorns is junior forward Madison Booker, who has been in a Burnt Orange uniform since her freshman season. In her three seasons at Texas, Booker has averaged 17 points, six rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

The forward has been a key peice to Schaefer's squad since stepping foot on campus and has improved every year. Booker's junior season so far is trending to be her best averging 18.5 points while shooting close to 50 percent from the field and averaging 6.6 rebounds and four assists a game.

Additionally, NBA 2K26 will feature alumni cards, which will also be available to include current NBA and WNBA players from their college years to honor their college roots. And current Houston Rockets forward and Longhorn legend Kevin Durant was one of the headliners in the trailer released Wednesday.