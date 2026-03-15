Texas Got Just What It Needed Before NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal

The Texas Longhorns will no doubt be sweating during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday.

Losers of five of their last six games, the Longhorns went from being a win away from potentially locking themselves into the bracket to a team squarely on the bubble.

But despite the recent struggles, Texas got some key results to go in its favor during the final two days of conference tournament weekend.

Multiple Results Go in Texas' Favor Before Bracket Reveal

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Longhorns didn't do themselves any favors by bowing out to Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC Tournament in a 79-69 loss.

It was an embarrassing performance for Texas despite the fact that the Rebels clearly played well above what their losing record might have indicated.

Ole Miss

One of the more intriguing stories of conference tournament week, Ole Miss beat Texas before pulling off a big win over Georgia and then shocking Alabama to advance to the SEC Tournament Semifinal.

Ending the regular season with a 12-19 record, the Rebels needed to win the SEC in order to head to the NCAA Tournament, but came up just short against Arkansas in a 93-90 overtime loss on Saturday.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser yells to his players during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

After beating Texas in the final game of the regular season, the Sooners pulled off back-to-back wins in the SEC Tournament to put themselves back on the bubble.

Fortunately for Texas, Oklahoma lost to Arkansas in a tight 82-79 finish in the SEC Quarterfinals on Friday night, potentially putting a nail in the coffin for the Sooners' NCAA Tournament hopes.

San Diego State

San Diego State entered conference tournament weekend below the bubble and likely needing to win the Mountain West in order to go dancing.

The Aztecs made it all the way to the Mountain West Championship but fell to Utah State in a 73-62 loss. Instead of potentially stealing away an at-large bid, San Diego will likely find itself among the first teams out.

Dayton

Dayton loomed large as the final potential bid stealer in the remaining conference tournaments during Sunday's slate of games.

After stunning Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 Semifinals on Saturday, the Flyers fell to a fellow bubble team in VCU in the A-10 Championship on Sunday.

Dayton could have put a major dent in Texas' March Madness hopes, but the Longhorns got the result they needed.

Seton Hall

Seton Hall was in a similar position to San Diego State, likely needing to win the Big East Tournament in order to earn an automatic bid after being a bubble team on the outside looking in.

After falling to St. John's 78-68 in the Big East Semifinal on Friday, it feels likely that the Pirates won't be hearing their name called on Selection Sunday.