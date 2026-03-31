Texas Longhorns Advance to Final Four After Domination of Michigan

Those who have followed the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team recognized that its depth is what separates it from the teams it has conquered so far in the NCAA Tournament.

On Monday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, the Michigan Wolverines learned just how detrimental this depth can be for opponents.

In their 77-41 Elite Eight victory, the Longhorns used composure and physical dominance to wear down the Wolverines and secure their spot in the Final Four.

Texas leverages depth outscore Michigan

Mar 30, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns center Kyla Oldacre (00) reacts as Michigan Wolverines forward Kendall Dudley (22) defends during the second half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Texas built a 13-point lead in the matchup’s opening quarter, showing Michigan a type of deficit it had been more accustomed to showing opposing teams throughout this tournament. Despite a valiant second quarter performance, it quickly became clear this Michigan team couldn’t keep up.

“We were tired, and we’re usually the team that’s making other people tired,” Wolverines head coach Kim Barnes Arico said after the Longhorns terminated her team’s season. “We couldn't initiate offense. They were in our face. That was pressure that we haven't faced all year long. Then when we were able to break it, we couldn't get our shots to fall, so then we got tighter and tighter.”

Essentially, the Longhorns’ stamina and ability to pull from the bench caused the Wolverines to collapse in on themselves. Outside of a 12-12 second quarter tie, Texas outscored Michigan by at least 10 points in every quarter.

Four Longhorns scored 10 or more points on Monday against the Wolverines, with 10 total players contributing to Texas’ scoring effort. Junior forward Madison Booker led the team with 19 points, sophomore forward Justice Carlton added 15, and Texas’ pair of centers, senior Kyla Oldacre and junior Breya Cunningham, scored 12 and 11, respectively.

Being able to switch so fluidly between two centers like Oldacre and Cunningham is a strong representation of what Texas is equipped with in terms of its bench.

“It's just great to see,” Harmon said of Oldacre’s and Cunningham’s performances. “I'm really proud of our five players today, and everybody, but to see them battle like that when I know it takes more than one person to guard them– it's really incredible.”

Following the win, Booker put to words just how much this team’s depth means at its best.

“I feel like our team is complete,” she said. “It's so hard to stop. When one person try to get stopped, then the next person steps up. It really makes our team so much fun to watch, and it's hard to guard.”

Even on a quiet day for sophomore guard Jordan Lee, who averages 13.6 points per game, Texas still found ways to score and make plays.

"Today wasn't necessarily her day, but she hadn't had this day all year," head coach Vic Schaefer said of Lee's performance. "It's fine. I'm not worried about Jordan Lee. But just knowing who is in that locker room and the level of focus that they have right now, again, that's what you do. You build and you stack classes, and you can't miss a beat. You got to keep doing it if you want to live in this neighborhood."

By "this neighborhood," Schaefer means the opportunity to play in the Final Four for the second consecutive season.

The Longhorns will travel to Phoenix, Arizona, to take on the UCLA Bruins on Friday.

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