Texas Basketball Announces Signing of 4 Recruits in 2026 Class
Sean Miller is building a foundation with the Texas Longhorns men's basketball program.
The team announced the signing of four recruits in the 2026 class on Wednesday after landing a slew of commitments in the last few weeks.
This included one familiar face that was a priority for Miller from Day 1 once he got the job.
Austin Goosby, Guard
A four-star guard from Melissa (TX), Goosby, the younger brother of Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby, committed to the Longhorns on Monday.
He chose Texas over BYU, Duke and Baylor and is a major get for Miller and staff.
"He was a priority for us almost on the day that I got here as the new head coach," Miller said in part in a statement from the team. "To see this come through and have him sign with us today is a big, big moment. Austin and I have the same birthday so as I told him, one of the great gifts I’ve ever received on my birthday is his commitment to The University of Texas ... He has a limitless future."
He's not the only signee with connections to the Forty Acres, though.
Bo Ogden, Guard
The Longhorns also signed four-star guard Bo Ogden, the son of Texas men's basketball general manager Chris Ogden, who is also a former standout guard for the Longhorns. A product of Austin Westlake, he chose to stay home.
"We're fortunate to have Bo," Miller said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI after the win over Kansas City. "He had his pick of the litter of great programs he could have gone to ... but he decided to stay at home and be a part of our program."
Joe Sterling, Guard
A four-star guard from Harvard Westlake in Studio City, CA., Sterling committed to Texas on Oct. 30. He also held offers from USC, Washington, Colorado State, New Mexico and more.
“Joe is signing up into a highly competitive environment and will develop," Miller said when asked by Texas Longhorns on SI after the win over Kansas City. “If you know anything about him, he has a chip on his shoulder. He can really shoot the ball, play both guard positions and he comes from an incredible winning pedigree, especially his high school program.”
Coleman Elkins, Center
Elkins is an unranked center from Austin, but is currently playing his high school ball at Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J.
At 6-10, 240 pounds, he offers upside down the road and is likely to be a depth piece once he arrives on campus.
“Coleman really came onto our radar this summer watching him and continuing to watch him at Blair Academy this fall,” said Miller. “One of the things we presented to him was development. We want him to take the early time here at The University of Texas to get bigger and stronger, to work every day playing at a very high level in practice so that you pave the way for the day when your time will come. With his skill level at 6-10, it wouldn’t surprise me if in a couple of short years he is a key contributor to a lot of things here.”