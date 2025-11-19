Dailyn Swain Leads Texas Longhorns Past Rider for 4th Straight Win
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team has now protected home court for four straight games before it heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational.
Dailyn Swain scored a game-high 26 points and Texas picked up its fourth straight win Tuesday night at the Moody Center, taking down Rider in a 99-65 victory.
"He was dominant at times," Texas head coach Sean Miller said of Swain.
The Longhorns also got 20 points from Matas Vokietaitis along with double-digit scoring efforts from Simeon Wilcher (12 points, five assists) and Camden Heide (20 points), the latter of whom was starting in place for the injured Nic Codie. Heide went 6 of 9 from 3-point range.
Texas will now take the long trip to Hawaii to play Arizona State in the first of three games at the Maui Invitational on Monday.
Dailyn Swain's Big Night
Swain came up one point short of tying his career-high scoring mark of 27 points before being subbed out midway through the second half. He finished 9 of 11 from the field while adding five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
"He could have had a career high if I kept him in," Miller said. "I sat him in the last eight minutes, getting ready to play three games in three days in Maui. I think Dailyn is mature enough, unselfish enough to know that there's a bigger picture than just the final couple minutes of this game."
Rider guard Flash Burton showed off his scoring ability, finishing with 16 points on 6 of 13 shooting. He was the only Rider player to finish in double figures.
Texas finished with just six turnovers while shooting 55 percent from the field.
Texas built a 19-4 lead out of the gates before Rider cut it back to single digits with a 10-2 run at 21-14 after a triple from Burton.
Swain ended the first half with after consistently getting into the paint for points at the rim, which included a few wide-open dunks. Texas headed into halftime with a 44-28 lead after a triple before the buzzer from Wilcher.
But right before that, the Longhorns used an 8-0 run to create some distance, with Vokietaitis scoring six of the points on the run.
Coming out of the locker room, Swain picked up where he left off in the first half, scoring 12 more points before the 12-minute mark to give Texas a 61-37 lead.
Texas was able to cruise from there, though Swain missed out on the opportunity for his career high after getting subbed out with 10:04 left in the game.
The Longhorns started having some fun late in the second half, as Heide nailed back-to-back deep triples that got the Tuesday night crowd on its feet. He tried for a heat check but missed off the backboard.
Texas came up just short of the 100-point mark but the offense looked much improved after a lackluster performance in the win over Kansas City on Saturday.
The Longhorns will now have some extended rest before playing Arizona State in the Maui Invitational on Monday, Nov. 24.