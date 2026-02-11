Texas Basketball Set to Host International Player for Recruiting Visit

Even as they fight for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, the Texas Longhorns are still looking to add to their 2026 recruiting class.

After landing four-star guard Austin Goosby, it seemed that head coach Sean Miller and the staff were likely done with adding to the incoming class.

But this time, Texas is eyeing an intriguing international prospect.

Texas Hosting 6-8 Swiss Player for Official Visit

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller celebrates a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Joe Tipton, Texas is set to host Swiss wing Klark-Luca Riethauser for an official visit at some point next week.

The Longhorns will play the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Saturday, but after that, Miller and the coaching staff will return to Austin to play LSU on Tuesday and could potentially meet with Riethauser at that point.

He recently completed a visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Texas will host a 6-foot-8 Swiss wing for an official visit next week, source told @Rivals.https://t.co/DdgBZjdCdU pic.twitter.com/T4Z2VV76DJ — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) February 10, 2026

Standing at 6-8, Riethauser offers some interesting upside as a versatile wing with guard-like skills combined with nice size.

Playing against European competition also potentially gives him a leg-up when it comes to a quick adjustment to the college game.

According to FIBA.com, he averaged 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists across seven games in the FIBA U18 EuroBasket Division B.

He now plays in the French U21 Elite league where is averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 steals, per Tipton.

Riethauser will likely continue to receive interest from other programs in the near future, but with Miller's experience recruiting international players, the Longhorns are certainly a team to watch moving forward.

Texas Basketball's 2026 Class

Dynamic Prep guard Austin Goosby against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Goosby, who was recently announced as a 2026 McDonald's All-American, is undoubtedly the headliner in Texas' 2026 class, but the Longhorns have a few other additions that could prove to be vital to the program's future success.

Texas also landed four-star guards in Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling along with center Coleman Elkins. Ogden is a local product from Westlake High School and is the son of current Texas basketball general manager Chris Ogden.

Adding Riethauser to this mix would give Texas fans another reason to feel excited about the incoming recruiting class. Miller has already made it clear how pumped he is for Goosby to arrive to campus.

"To see this come through and have him sign with us today is a big, big moment," Miller said earlier this season. "Austin and I have the same birthday so as I told him, one of the great gifts I’ve ever received on my birthday is his commitment to The University of Texas."