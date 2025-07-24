Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Basketball Releases Full Non-Conference Schedule

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is gearing up for the first season under head coach Sean Miller.

Jan 18, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) looks to pass away from Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball has released its complete non-conference schedule ahead of the first season under head coach Sean Miller.

Texas' 2025-26 non-conference slate is highlighted by a season-opening matchup against the Duke Blue Devils, a road trip to UConn, the ACC/SEC Challenge in Austin against Virginia and a vacation to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, which will feature an eight-team field of USC, Boise State, N.C. State, Arizona State, Seton Hall, Washington State and Chaminade (Division II).

The Longhorns' SEC schedule will be released at a later date.

Texas Longhorns 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule

Miller told reporters at SEC Spring Meetings that it was "an easy decision" to retain general manager Chris Ogden, who has helped put together the non-con schedule.

"It was an easy decision for me, because he's so well-rounded with his background," Miller said. "Former Mr. Basketball as a player who had choices and chose the University of Texas, a winning player, very popular and with his teammates during his time. And then he became a coach for Coach Barnes, and in had a long period of time both Texas, Tennessee, went with Chris Beard, who I respect a great deal as coach."

Texas lost some major names this offseason, including guard Tre Johnson and forward Arthur Kaluma along with depth pieces like Julian Larry, Kadin Shedrick, Jayson Kent and Devon Pryor.

The Longhorns have build almost an entirely new roster under Miller and the new staff but still managed to retain some notable names, as veteran guards Chendall Weaver, Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope along with forward Nic Codie will all return to Texas next season.

Miller also brought in a five-man transfer class that features Simeon Wilcher (St. John's), Camden Heide (Purdue), Dailyn Swain (Xavier), Matas Vokietaitis (Florida Atlantic) and Lassine Traore (Xavier).

Additionally, Texas landed a pair of international 2025 signatures from German forward Declan Duru and British center Lewis Obiorah. These two join four-star forward John Clark as incoming freshman.

"It's going to be a combination of the transfer portal, recruiting the very best high school players, having a great feel for international recruiting," Miller said during his opening press conference. "And again, what starts here changes the world. That's the state of Texas. Again, when you look at the talent in cities just Dallas and Houston. It's never been more plentiful when you're who we are, it's going to begin there."

