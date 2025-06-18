Texas Basketball Announces SEC Opponents for 2025-26 Season
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is gearing up for the first season under head coach Sean Miller.
And after finalizing the roster earlier this offseason with a slew of portal additions and key returners, the Longhorns have started to shift focus toward their schedule for the 2025-26 season.
Texas announced its SEC home and away opponents Wednesday, giving fans a chance to get an early look at which teams they can expect to see at the Moody Center next season.
Texas will host the defending national champion Florida Gators but won't be making a trip to The Swamp like last season. Additionally, the Longhorns will play home and away against Georgia after only hosting the Bulldogs last season.
Texas and Texas A&M will still play twice during the regular season, once in Austin and once in College Station. Dates and times for all SEC games are still TBD.
Here's a look at the full slate:
The Longhorns have steadily started to release more scheduling info as the offseason has gone on. The most recent news was that Texas will host Virginia in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 3.
Texas will open the season at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. against the Duke Blue Devils in the debut for Miller.
Here's what the Longhorns' non-conference schedule looks like so far:
Nov. 4 - vs. Duke (Dick Vitale Invitational)
Nov. 15 - vs. UMKC
Nov. 24-26 - Maui Invitational (Teams include N.C. State, Boise State, Arizona State, USC, Washington State, Seton Hall and Chaminade (Division II)
Dec. 3 - vs. Virginia (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 12 - @ UConn
Miller told reporters at SEC Spring Meetings last month that it was "an easy decision" to retain general manager Chris Ogden, who has helped put together the non-con schedule.
"It was an easy decision for me, because he's so well-rounded with his background," Miller said. "Former Mr. Basketball as a player who had choices and chose the University of Texas, a winning player, very popular and with his teammates during his time. And then he became a coach for Coach Barnes, and in had a long period of time both Texas, Tennessee, went with Chris Beard, who I respect a great deal as coach."