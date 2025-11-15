Texas Longhorns Basketball Leading Heading into Halftime vs. Kansas City: Live Updates
The Texas Longhorns prepare for the third game of a four-game home stand at the Moody Center, as the Longhorns won their previous two matchups at home in convincing fashion after beating Lafayette Leopards 97-60 in their home opener and defeating the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights midweek, 93-58.
Now on Saturday afternoon, the Longhorns welcome a member of the Summit League to Austin, as the Kansas City Roos. The Roos have had a slow start to the 2025-26 season, winning the opening game of the season but are currently on a two-game skid, losing to Southern Illinois by 20 points and then falling to Iona by nearly 15 points.
As for the Longhorns, since dropping the season opener against the Duke Blue Devils, Texas has been able to gel any first-game problems, heading into Saturday afternoon's match-up with two consecutive victories. Texas will look to build momentum with the Southwest Maui Invitational looming.
Longhorns vs. Roos
Last time out against Fairleigh Dickinson, the Longhorns received a big contribution from guard Tramon Mark, with the veteran guard putting together his best performance so far on the young season, scoring a team high 20 points, making nine of 13 shots from the field and two of six from beyond the arc, to go along with four rebounds, two assists, and a block all in a team high 27 minutes.
Center Matas Vokietaitis continues to impress throughout his first few games in a Longhorn uniform, and against Fairleigh Dickinson, it was no different. As the second-year big man scored 19 points, shooting perfectly from the field, making all eight of his field goal attempts, along with six rebounds and a block.
The Kansas City player to watch for the Longhorns will be guard Jayson Petty, who leads the Roos in scoring, averaging 16.7 points in the first three games of the season, shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range, paired with 4.3 rebounds and about two assists a game, while averaging a team high 31.3 minutes a game.
The Longhorns get the chance to continue their winning streak through the nonconference portion of the season Today at 12:00 PM against Kansas City at the Moody Center, for game four of the season, and be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.
Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.
Live Game Updates
Texas' starting lineup: guard Jordan Pope, guard Tramon Mark, forward Dailyn Swain, forward Nic Codie, center Matas Vokietaitis.
Texas wins the tipoff, and we are up and running from the Moody Center.
Under 16 Timeout
The Longhorns start this game quickly, up 10-2 with 15:50 minutes left in the first half.
Texas has come out firing, shooting 50 percent from the field, making four of its first eight shot attempts. And coming off his 20-point performance on Wednesday, Tramon Mark has got hot early with five points, making two of his three shot attempts.
Under 12 Timeout
Texas keeps building its lead with the Longhorns up 19-8 with 11:59 minutes left in the first half.
A 9-2 run has put the Longhorns in command of the ball game. Texas has found a small rhythm from beyond the arc, making 50 percent of their shots from three-point range, making their first two attempts out of four.
Under 8 Timeout
The Longhorns still lead 24-12 with under eight minutes left to go in the opening half.
Both teams are battling through a cold streak, with the Longhorns making just one of their last six field goal attempts, shooting eight of 18 from the field, and Kansas City has gone scoreless for the past 2:09 minutes of game time, shooting six of 17.
Under 4 Timeout
While Texas still leads 28-20, Kansas City has worked there way into the game with four minutes left to go in the first half.
Thanks to a 10-2 run by the Roos allowed Kansas City to find its way back into the game. A made layup by Dailyn Swain ended the run by Kansas City.
Halftime: Texas 38, Kansas City 26
The Longhorns began strong but reached a cold spell midway through the half, but picked it right back up to end the half to head into the locker room with a 12-point lead.
Leading the scoring for the Longhorns is Matas Vokietaitis with seven points, shooting one of three from the field and being efficient from the foul line, making five of his eight free throw attempts. Texas also has two players with six points, with Tramon Mark continuing his steady start to the season, making two of his five field goal attempts, and Simeon Wilcher making both of his three-point shots.