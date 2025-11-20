Texas Longhorns Claim Dominant Home Win Before Heading to Las Vegas
The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team has created a habit of taking their opponents out of contention before they have the chance to prove they’re in it.
Their matchup against the James Madison Dukes on Wednesday at the Moody Center was no exception, as the Longhorns dominated their way to a 95-56 victory.
They rallied behind several key strengths, but three in particular stood out:
Jordan Lee and Madison Booker’s scoring abilities
Several players contributed on each side of the ball, but it was guard Jordan Lee and forward Madison Booker whose names echoed over the large speaker most frequently.
Lee recorded 16 points, three of which were products of a shot she lofted up as the clock for the first half expired. She has scored 73 points so far this season for the Longhorns, and she looks to continue establishing herself as an offensive weapon as the season progresses.
Booker added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, continuing to command the court and make a difference for her team. Head coach Vic Schaefer emphasized ahead of the season’s start that her leadership skills would be essential to this team’s success.
Forcing turnovers
Texas forced 29 turnovers on the defensive side of the ball, disrupting the Dukes’ abilities to score on several occasions.
Defense is a big area of play that Schaefer has emphasized in his postgame press conferences these past few weeks, and Booker reiterated how integral defense is to her team’s overall goals.
“Our team identity is defense,” she said. “When we force that many turnovers, especially in the first half, I think our offense is going to come along great.”
The team used their defensive energy to drive offensive success, scoring 31 points off turnovers throughout the matchup’s duration.
Depth
This has been the case all season, but Texas’ depth and ability to bring talented players off the bench were inarguably advantageous against the Dukes.
As Schaefer said, their players create defensive matchup problems for opposing teams.
“People have to figure out who they’re going to put their best defender on, because at the end of the day, someone is going to get matched up with not their best defender,” he said.
With a tough tournament next week in Las Vegas on the horizon, the Longhorns look to build upon tonight’s strengths and correct any points of weakness.
“We’ve got a little bit of a gauntlet coming next week,” Schaefer said. “Everybody’s excited about seeing what it’s like when we have to go play a couple of nationally ranked teams. So, these kids are excited about it too.”