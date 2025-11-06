Texas Longhorns Coach Vic Schaefer Will Lean On One Thing In Particular This Season
Although they are just one game into the 2025 season, the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball program appears to be one built on a foundation of talent and depth.
Both returners and newcomers got on the board in Monday’s matchup against the Incarnate Word Cardinals, helping the Longhorns win with a final score of 123-51.
In a media availability on Wednesday, head coach Vic Schaefer identified one experienced player he anticipates will emerge as a leader amongst this year’s skillful group: junior forward Madison Booker.
Schaefer on Booker’s leadership skills
Booker quickly became a key weapon for the Longhorns when she arrived on the Forty Acres in 2023, becoming the first-ever freshman to win Big 12 Player of the Year.
She earned SEC Player of the Year for her efforts last season, further demonstrating her ability to stand out on the court. However, what Schaefer placed more emphasis on is the importance of Booker’s leadership skills.
“I wanted her from a leadership position to really step up and be that verbal leader,” he said. “And man, that kid has really stepped up. I mean, she’s amazing. She’s all in. The kid is just an amazing young lady, and obviously a heck of a player, but she’s an even better kid. And that’s saying a lot. She’s an All-American basketball player.”
As an upperclassman on a team that lost several veteran playmakers following the 2024-25 season, it makes sense that Schaefer has started looking to Booker to assume an even more prominent role as a leader on this team.
She also looks to continue establishing herself as one of the best performers in women’s college basketball. Logging 18 points, six rebounds and two assists on Monday against the Cardinals, she made a strong contribution to what was a dominant team win.
The Longhorns prepare to host the No. 24 Richmond Spiders at the Moody Center on Friday, a matchup that will require all hands on deck for Texas. They will look to involve talented younger players like guard Aaliyah Crump as much as possible, but it’s likely that they will also lean heavily on the leadership of more experienced players like Booker and graduate guard Rori Harmon.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 7, and it could help indicate where Texas stands in terms of talent, organization and ability to dig deeper in the tough moments.