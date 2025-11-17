Texas Longhorns Force 33 Turnovers in Dominant Win vs. Texas Southern
The Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team is yet to face an opponent that has found a way to stay within striking distance of them.
They went head to head with the Texas Southern Tigers on Sunday at the Moody Center, and a final score of 111-45 accurately captures how lopsided the game was throughout its duration.
With just one more matchup between now and their battle against the UCLA Bruins on the road, this game served as a crucial opportunity for the Longhorns to continue improving on both sides of the ball.
Lockdown Texas Defense
The Longhorns played well-rounded basketball on Sunday in front of a home crowd, and head coach Vic Schaefer was impressed with the effort his team put forth.
“[I’m] proud of our kids,” Schaefer said following the matchup. “I thought we played really hard defensively early in the press, turned them over quite a bit. Our transition was really good today, and you had some people that did some really good things today.”
Among those people was forward Teya Sidberry, who went six for six and recorded 18 points. She went four for five from the free throw line, and her presence was felt on each side of the ball.
Guard Aaliyah Crump also had a strong performance, going seven for 11 and scoring 18 points. Crump credited her team as the support system that has helped her adjust to collegiate basketball.
“I give it all to my teammates and my coaches who really empower me on the floor,” she said. “I have great point guards, great guards who can get me the ball at my spots. And so, I think I couldn’t do it without my teammates, and I think that’s where the confidence comes from.”
Texas forced 33 turnovers defensively, signifying a dominant performance on that end. They never allowed more than 15 points in a singular quarter, and they gave up just eight points across the third quarter of play.
However, there are always places for the team to improve.
What does Schaefer need to see get better?
Schaefer holds his group to a high standard, and today’s main shortcoming revolved around free throws.
The Longhorns still didn’t have an up-to-par performance from the free throw line, shooting just 24-40 (60 percent) in that respect.
Schaefer labeled this ongoing problem as a potential Achilles’ heel for this team following their previous matchup against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, and it seems as though the issue remains pressing. Losing out on 16 points wasn’t detrimental tonight against a less threatening opponent, but it could certainly cause more significant problems in the future.
Their next order of business is another home matchup against the James Madison Dukes on Wednesday.