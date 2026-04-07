Texas Longhorns' Dailyn Swain Announces NBA Draft Decision

The Texas Longhorns have received their first big piece of news this offseason after the first year under Sean Miller.

As expected, Texas forward Dailyn Swain has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft after a career-best season with the Longhorns, he announced on Instagram. Swain started all 36 games and ended what was by far a career-best 2025-26 season averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals on 32.8 minutes while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor. He led the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and minutes per game.

However, this decision doesn't necessarily mean he can't come return to Texas if he so chooses.

Dailyn Swain's Return to Texas Can't Be Ruled Out Quite Yet

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Though Swain will be testing the draft waters, he can always maintain his final year of eligibility and come back to Texas if he doesn't quite get a first-round guarantee. If he feels he could fall to the early second round, Swain would have to consider a return to Austin.

If he does return, the Longhorns will certainly have a notable NIL deal waiting for him. Swain will likely be an All-SEC Preseason selection.

After the loss to Purdue, Swain expectedly said he wasn't sure yet which decision he would make, which was the most likely and professional response.

“I’m still processing the loss. … I’m just still thinking about the game right now," Swain said.

"I don't really know about a timeline, to be honest, but it's just a conversation to be had with my family, my coaches, my agent," Swain said. "I don't know really, just like I said, just processing the loss as we kind of just lost a few minutes ago, and right now I'm just super disappointed I couldn't get the outcome for my seniors, for our coaches, for, like I said, Coach Miller, he deserves to play in the Final Four. I think he will do that one day. And just disappointed."

Dailyn Swain said he doesn’t yet know what his plans are for next season.



“I’m still processing the loss. … I’m just still thinking about the game right now.” pic.twitter.com/GNbuGeVcey — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) March 27, 2026

Though Swain entered this season with expectations of being a key starter for Texas, it's likely no one expected what his year ended up looking like when it was all said and done.

Swain finished with double figures in scoring in all but three games, which included a career-high 34 points and 14 rebounds in the loss overtime loss to Mississippi State on Jan. 3.

After hitting just 11 triples during his first two years at Xavier combined, Swain finished this season 32 of 93 from 3-point range (34.4 percent). He made a big jumper as a shooter, settling nicely in catch-and-shoot spots while also nailing a handful of late shot-clock heaves in isolation.

In four NCAA Tournament games (including the First Four), Swain averaged 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 38.0 minutes a night. His scoring numbers went down in March Madness but his all-around impact was still felt during Texas' unexpected run to the Sweet 16.

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