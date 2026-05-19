Where Dailyn Swain's Stock Stands After the NBA Combine, Draft Lottery

The Texas Longhorns relied on do-it-all wing Dailyn Swain to, well, do it all in 2026 as he led the team in points, rebounds, assists and minutes per game en route to a Sweet Sixteen appearance. They will not be able to do so in 2026 as Swain is entering the NBA Draft, something he recently reiterated.

The dream of Swain returning to Austin and joining forces with the Longhorns' offseason additions is dead, so like Swain, Texas fans should turn their attention towards his imminent NBA career. With the NBA's Combine and Draft Lottery now complete, Swain's professional prospects have never been clearer.

Here is where Swain is currently projected to be picked with just over a month before the NBA draft.

Where Daily Swain's Stock Stands

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain dribbles defended by NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland in the second half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Swain's combine performance was a mixed bag. He measuring in well, standing at 6'6.5 without shoes, 211 lbs with a 6'10 wingspan and 8'8.5 standing reach.

Those numbers explain his mediocre speed and agility scores, though if teams still have some concerns with his athleticism they need only to turn on his tape.

Swain does not possess top-flight physical tools for the next-level but is still a plus-athlete who can leverage that ability in the full- and half-court.

His shooting drills were also a mixed bag, but were very much in line with what Texas fans saw on the court this season. Swain shot well in the off the dribble, three-point side and free throw segments but struggled in the three-point star and spot up drills.

Swain took a real hit in the five-on-five drills, which he participated in on the first day but opted out of on the second. He scored eight points while going three for eight from the field and turning the ball over five times.

While Swain was initially looked at as a potential lottery pick and could still be selected there, he is now more likely to be a late first round selection.

Swain dropped from the 13th-pick to the 29th in Yahoo Sports' latest mock draft and is projected to be the 26th-pick by both NBADraft.net and ESPN. It would seem that Swain's stock sits pretty squarely in the mid-late 20's, though that might not be the worst thing for his career.

The current holder of the 26th pick is the Denver Nuggets and perennial MVP-candidate Nikola Jokić, who gets the best out of athletic, scoring wings like Swain. If Swain ends up in Denver, it could very well be better for his professional career than if he was a top-10 selection.

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