Sean Miller Could Not Be More Excited About Newest Additions to the Texas Longhorns

Optimism abounded for the Texas Longhorns’ men’s basketball team after making a run to the Sweet 16 in Sean Miller’s first season as head coach. Things changed quickly, though, between the transfer portal and Dailyn Swain entering the NBA draft.

Miller and Texas had to pivot, turning to the transfer portal to replace a majority of the roster. With an updated depth chart, the Longhorns are ready to make another run through the SEC, and Miller shared his optimism for his newest additions.

Sean Miller Excited for Young Longhorns Additions

Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson reacts to a score in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Only one starter from the Longhorns’ 2025 season returns: center Matas Vokietaitis. Heading into his junior season, he will have a major role after emerging as a top option during the postseason.

Miller shared earlier this offseason that Texas “wanted to covet” size, looking to be versatile and multiple in its approach. Another area where the Longhorns improved was in youth. Between the top guard recruits and transfer portal additions, Texas is built for the future.

Former Colorado guard Isaiah Johnson went from a three-star recruit to a freshman star, and he represents the upside that Texas added this offseason. A smooth scorer who averaged 16.9 points per game, he broke the Buffaloes’ freshman scoring record despite not starting until January.

“He [Johnson] should have or could have been a senior in high school. I think for him to have the season he had at Colorado in his conference shows a lot about his upside and where he's going,” Miller said on Tuesday, May 26, during the annual SEC spring meetings in Destin, Fla.

Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson dribbles against Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Johnson is expected to be the team’s starter at point guard, a position of need after losing Jordan Pope and Chendall Weaver this offseason.

The team got younger at other positions as well. Johnson, who will be a sophomore, is joined by forwards David Punch and Elyjah Freeman, who are 19 years old. Both have birthdays in August and will be 20 by the start of the next season.

Punch gives the team exciting defensive upside. He forms a skilled backcourt with Vokietaitis (21) that will challenge opposing offenses. Freeman also has a lot of upside, with length and athleticism that make him an exciting defensive prospect with skills that shine in transition.

“What really excites us so much about him is the track that he's been on,” Miller said about Freeman. “The trajectory, if you look at where he was and where he's going, he can continue to get stronger and better. The sky is the limit to where he can go.”

Auburn Tigers guard Elyjah Freeman dunks the ball as Auburn takes on the Jackson State Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freeman has had a non-traditional path. He started his career with a Division II program, Lincoln Memorial, where he was named first-team all-conference and Freshman of the Year in the South Atlantic Conference. He averaged 18.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

The 6’8” forward turned the opportunity into a spot at a power conference program, playing for the Auburn Tigers in 2025. He averaged 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, helping Auburn win the NIT.

With the additions of Johnson, Freeman and Punch, the Longhorns’ youth movement is in full effect. Freshman guards Austin Goosby and Bo Ogden give the team even more depth, while junior guard Mikey Lewis rounds out the starting lineup.

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