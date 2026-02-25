Texas Longhorns Slip in Latest Bracketology Projections

With March just around the corner, the NCAA Tournament bracket is nearing finality, and the Texas Longhorns are slipping.

Despite recently going on a five-game winning streak, Texas dropped from a 9 seed to a 10 seed in ESPN's Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology after losing to Georgia.

However, Texas is still well above the bubble. Despite dropping, the Longhorns are in prime position to reclaim their ninth-seed, and possibly climb even higher.

Why Texas Fell in Latest Bracketology

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller reviews a play | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Texas was gridlocked as an 11th-seed all season before ripping off five-straight wins and ascending to a 9 seed last Tuesday.

They held that spot for a week until a loss against Georgia knocked them down to 10th.

The Longhorns have been one of the most inconsistent teams in college basketball, so it is no surprise that the moment they showed an ability to string good games back-to-back they climbed the rankings.

It is also no surprise that they were not able to keep up that stretch for long, hence why they dropped again.

New head coach Sean Miller's team has lived and died by their offense this season, currently having the sixth-most efficient offense and 116th-most efficient defense according to KenPom. They have scored an average of 83 points over their last five wins, but have given up an average of 84.6 points across their last five losses.

The dice have not rolled the Longhorns way this season, they have played the 32nd-most difficult schedule in college basketball this season. Still, great teams win games regardless, and the Longhorns have not shown a consistent ability to do so.

How Can They Climb?

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark and Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain react to a basket during the last few seconds of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Texas' season is far from over. In fact it has its biggest game up next.

The Longhorns have the opportunity to make a statement against the No. 7 Florida Gators as they travel to the Moody Center on Feb. 24.

The Gators are the best team in the SEC, but they are not invincible.

While three of their losses have come to top-flight teams Duke, UConn and Arizona, the rest have come against TCU, Missouri and Auburn, three teams who are below the Longhorns in KenPom's net-rating.

Florida has shot 41% from the field in those games against teams that rank 32nd, 98th and 100th in defensive rating. The Longhorns have the offense to keep pace with Florida, especially

If the Gators manage to fell them, the Longhorns will still have chances to prove themselves on the road against the rival Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Longhorns captured victory on the road against then No. 13 Alabama earlier this year, however they have not proven to be road-dogs.

If Texas can win at least two of those games, the Longhorns should find themselves back in the top-nine in their region.