Texas Longhorns Fans Will Be Excited By The Team's Updated NCAA Tournament Chances

The Texas Longhorns suffered back-to-back losses in their first two conference games under new head coach Sean Miller, but it's safe to say that the team has turned their momentum the right way, and just in the nick of time.

After those losses to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers gave way to a 3-3 record over the Horns' next six games, the Burnt Orange would rip off a five-game winning streak that still burns bright as they travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday afternoon.

Georgia is unranked as of now, so don't expect to see Texas in the top 25 if victory should be achieved, but one thing is for sure is that their stock for the NCAA Tournament will continue to rise, higher than some currently may suspect.

Texas Longhorns Almost Guaranteed A Shot At NCAA Tournament

Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher (7) dribbles the ball during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Friday afternoon, according to Bart Torvik's updated statistics, the Texas Longhorns were given an 88.3 percent chance of making the NCAA Tournament, meaning that barring a complete and total collapse, the Burnt Orange are all but reserved a spot in the 64-team field.

This comes as a breath of fresh air after last season that saw Rodney Terry's Horns sit on the outside looking in as March got closer, and even after an impressive showing in the SEC Championship, they were not listed in the final rankings, and Terry was given the boot after the season.

In their first season under Sean Miller, though, Texas has found themselves in the top five of the SEC rankings with a 17-9 (8-5 SEC) record in the 2025-26, led by Dailyn Swain's 17.7 points per game, as well equally efficient offense from Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope, and Matas Vokietaitas, all of whom are averaging double-digit points this season.

As they ride high on the five-game streak, five games do still remain for the Longhorns before they can start shifting into natty mode, starting with Saturday's contest against the Georgia Bulldogs, whom the Burnt Orange defeated soundly in an 87-67 affair last month.

Texas is also set for second matchups with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies, falling to the latter by four points during their first meeting, and defeating the former by 10 points in Norman.

The Longhorns and Bulldogs are scheduled to tip-off at 2:30 PM from the Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, with Georgia looking for a late turnaround as they currently sit below .500 in conference play with a 6-7 record.