The Texas Longhorns are rolling heading into the stretch of the regular season. Head coach Sean Miller has his guys bought in and playing the style of basketball he's been looking for all season, with the Longhorns winning five straight ballgames and putting themselves in a good spot headed into March.

The Longhorns continued their run of momentum with a midweek victory over the LSU Tigers in a game in which Texas got out to a quick start and looked dominant in spurts; however, the Tigers closed in to make for an intriguing end, which the Longhorns came out on top.

Now Texas takes its five-game winning streak on the road, headed up to Athens to take on the 18-8 Georgia Bulldogs, who are coming off a good road win over the Kentucky Wildcats earlier this week.

Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain goes up for a shot as Missouri Tigers guard T.O. Barrett defends. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Saturday afternoon's matchup is the second time this season that the Longhorns and Bulldogs face off, with the burnt orange taking the win in the first meeting against then No. 21-ranked Georgia in a resounding 20-point victory.

In that game, forward Dailyn Swain popped off for a game-high 26 points while shooting 75 percent from the field and 50 percent from three while also bringing down six rebounds, five steals, and two assists.

Since then, the forward has been nothing short of stellar for the Longhorns in conference play as Swain is averaging 17.7 points while shooting 57 percent from the field, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals, all the while averaging over 30 minutes per game.

Getting himself back into rhythm is guard Tramon Mark, who's coming off an 18-point performance in the win against the Tigers. When the Longhorns squared off against the Bulldogs, Mark was the second-leading scorer in the game with 23 points, shooting 62 percent from the field along with six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Texas will have to keep its eye on guard Jeremiah Wilkinson, who was the Bulldogs' leading scorer when the two teams faced off in Austin earlier this season, with the guard scoring 17 points and adding four assists, two rebounds, and a steal.



The Longhorns have a great run going and will look to continue the momentum train from derailing when they travel up to Athens to take on the Bulldogs on Saturday at 2:30 PM at Stegeman Coliseum, and be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses

Live Updates

It'll be the normal starting five for Texas: guard Jordan Pope, guard Tramon Mark, forward Dailyn Swain, forward Camden Heide and center Matas Vokietaitis.

Matas Vokietaitis wins the tip-off, and the Longhorns will have the first possession of the game.

Under 16 Timeout

Georgia has gotten out to an early 10-6 lead with 15:35 minutes left in the opening 20 minutes of the ballgame.

The Bulldogs have started out quickly, making four out of their five shot attempts to start the game, while for the Longhorns, it has been the Dailyn Swain show to start, with the forward having all six points for Texas, shooting three of four from the field.

Under 12 Timeout

The Bulldogs continue their opening game pressure, leading 19-9 with 12 minutes left to play in the first half.

Texas still has not gotten much going outside of Dailyn Swain, with one point from Matas Vokietaitis being the only other scoring the Longhorns have received, while Georgia is rolling to start the game, shooting 7 of 10 from the field and four of five from three-point range.

Under 8 Timeout

The Longhorns still have not been able to get themselves into the game as the Bulldogs have complete control with a 26-9 lead with 7:47 minutes left to play in the first half.

Texas has not been able to deal with the Georgia defensive pressure, with the Longhorns already up to six turnovers, giving the Bulldogs five easy points while Georgia is on a 19-4 run to take a 17-point lead midway through the first half.

Under 4 Timeout

Texas has gotten itself right back into the matchup, cutting an 18-point Georgia lead down to just eight points as the Bulldogs still lead 35-27 with 3:06 minutes left to go in the first half.

The Longhorns have exploded on several runs throughout the stretch of the first half with a seven-to-nothing run followed by an ongoing five-to-nothing run to get within single digits of the Bulldogs' lead, making four out of their last five shot attempts.

Halftime: Georgia 45, Texas 35

Under 16 Timeout

The Bulldogs have picked up right where they left off, coming out of the locker room leading 58-44 with 15:06 minutes left to go in the second half.

Georgia has not picked its foot up off the gas coming out of halftime, shooting a perfect six of six from the field to keep hanging onto a double-digit lead over the Longhorns. Texas has started three of five from the field in the second half and will need a big momentum shift to change the pace of the game.