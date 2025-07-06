Kevin Durant Sends Goodbye Message to Phoenix Suns After Trade
Former Texas Longhorns and forward Kevin Durant is set to join yet another new NBA team after recently being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets. After three seasons with the Suns, he departed Phoenix with a heartfelt goodbye.
"My time in Pheonix has come to an end," Durant wrote via Instagram. "All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way."
Houston will be the fifth team of Durant's career after starting with the Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle Supersonics, then joining the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and most recently Phoenix. In his goodbye to the Suns, Durant emphasized the behind-the-scenes efforts that have surrounded his career.
"Remember it's a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players," Durant wrote. "I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from the support staff to teammates to distant cousins, it's all a family that I'm grateful to be a part of, no matter what."
A Look Back on Kevin Durant's Career
Durant has been quite the nomad in his NBA career. After a nine-season stint with the Thunder/Supersonics to begin his journey, he has since not spent more than three seasons with a team.
After leaving the Thunder, Durant joined the Warriors, where he won back-to-back NBA finals in 2017 and 2018, as well as finals MVP honors in both championships. With Durant on the roster, the Warriors in that span were a super team, a situation he left to join another star-studded roster in Brooklyn.
After departing from Golden State, Durant joined the Nets alongside point guard Kyrie Irving. Durant was later joined by a former teammate and another NBA superstar, James Harden, to form the NBA's latest super team at the time. Despite a formidable trio, injuries plagued the Nets, and the team was unable to find its way to a finals appearance.
Keeping in step with his past preferences for star-studded teammates, Durant later joined a Phoenix roster already complete with big names including shooting guard Devin Booker and NBA veteran Chris Paul. Though he didn't find another trophy with the Suns, he still delivered Phoenix a heartfelt message.
"I truly believe this NBA is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston Can't Wait," Durant wrote.
Durant now joins a Rockets team that finished with a 52-30 record last season and saw a second-place finish in the Western Conference. Despite an impressive regular season finish, the Rockets saw a first-round exit in the playoffs, losing its series 4-3 to the Warriors.