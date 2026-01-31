Texas Longhorns Rally in Second Half for Rivalry Win vs. Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns are back in the win column in SEC play as the calendar turns to February,

Dailyn Swain scored 20 points while adding 10 rebounds and six steals as the Longhorns came from 14 down in the first half to beat their longtime rival Oklahoma Sooners for a 79-69 victory in Norman on Saturday.

The victory marked win No. 500 for Sean Miller as a head coach, though the NCAA only credits him with 450 due to the 2017 corruption scandal while he was at Arizona.

Multiple Texas Longhorns Spark Second-Half Rally

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) takes a shot over Auburn Tigers forward Sebastian Williams-Adams (33) during the first half at Neville Arena. | John Reed-Imagn Images

Along with Swain, four Longhorns finished in double figures, including Camden Heide (13 points), Matas Vokietaitis (12 points), Simeon Wilcher (10 points) and Jordan Pope (12 points).

Chendall Weaver also came up big for Texas with eight points and six rebounds.

Nijel Pack had a game-high 24 points for Oklahoma while Derrion Reid and Xzayvier Brown both had 15 points apiece.

Despite only having 450 wins recognized by the NCAA, Miller said that he feels his 500 wins are real.

"I shook the other coach's hand, walked into the locker room that I was a part of, and had the joy that you only experience in college sports, that did happen to me 500 times," Miller said after the game. "As sure as I know, l've been a part of 57 Christmases. I've been a part of 500 wins, so l'll just say that.

The Longhorns got off to a slow start, falling behind 17-4 early to an Oklahoma offense that couldn't miss. Pack led the way, scoring 15 in the first half.

Texas managed to tie the game late in the first half at 30-30 after a Weaver free throw but Brown hit a triple in the closing seconds to give OU a 33-30 lead at halftime.

Heide came out of the locker room and tied the game back up to begin the second half with another triple but the Sooners continued to stay in front.

Texas finally got its first lead of the game at the 15:51 mark of the second half after a pair of Swain free throws put the Longhorns up 41-40.

The Sooners answered, as Brown hit another 3 to give OU a 61-55 lead with eight minutes to play. However, the Longhorns took control from this point on.

A quick 7-0 run put Texas back in front before triples from Pope and Wilcher helped the Longhorns get some breathing room.

Oklahoma's offense started to force the issue but couldn't answer. The Longhorns ended up cruising late in a game that seemed like it would go down to the wire.

Texas will head back home after the two-game road trip to host South Carolina on Tuesday.