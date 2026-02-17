Where Texas Longhorns Land in Latest Bracketology Projections

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is finding its stride at the right time in the first season under head coach Sean Miller.

After a tough start to SEC play, the Longhorns have won seven of their last 10 games, which included three ranked victories, and are currently on a four-game winning streak headed into Tuesday's home game against the LSU Tigers.

As a result, Texas finds itself moving further away from the bubble in the latest bracketology projections from ESPN.

Texas Moves Up to No. 9 Seed in Latest Bracket Projections

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain goes up for a shot as Missouri Tigers guard T.O. Barrett defends during the second half of the game at Mizzou Arena. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In the latest bracket projections, Texas slots in as a No. 9 seed in the East region and would face No. 8 Iowa in Greenville, S.C.

The winner of that game would likely face the No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils, a team the Longhorns played in the season opener back in November. Texas led Duke 33-32 at halftime but ended up losing the contest 75-60 in a game that was closer than the final score indicates.

In that game, Texas shot just 32 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers.

But before looking too far ahead, Texas will need to take care of business on Tuesday night against an LSU team that sits at 14-11 on the season and doesn't have much to lose with a 2-11 record in SEC play.

"We're obviously very excited about tomorrow's game against LSU, being that we're back home in the Moody Center, and, you know, really looking forward to to what I would think would be a great crowd," Miller said while meeting with the media on Monday.

"Our students have been amazing. In particular, our last home game against Ole Miss, and we're looking, obviously, to finish strong, be at our very best here as February is alive and well, and that home court advantage late in the year, we felt it at Missouri with the crowd that they had. And hopefully we can have the best crowd possible we can have tomorrow night, and certainly we're going to need it. We have to be ready to go in every night in this league is a tough test, and we're looking to build on some recent good play."

Texas will need to keep stacking wins in order to seperate itself further away from the bubble, and a victory against LSU would certainly help the Longhorns do that while avoiding a potential resume-crushing loss.