Texas Longhorns vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns were able to get back on track after a two-game skid with a resounding 87-67 victory over the then No. 21-ranked Georgia Bulldogs the last time out. The win improved the Longhorns' overall record to 12-8 and their conference record to 3-4.

Heading back on the road, the Longhorns will make the trip to take on the Auburn Tigers on their home floor. The Final Four squad from a season ago had a big change in the offseason as long-time head coach Bruce Pearl decided to step down, and his son Steven Pearl would take over as the Tigers' head coach.

Now in his first season as the Tigers' head man, Pearl has the Tigers sitting with a 13-7 overall record and a 4-3 conference record. And Tigers are riding a wave of momentum as they're set to host the Longhorns, winning three straight games and most recently knocking off the then No. 16th-ranked Florida Gators.

Texas Longhorns vs. Auburn Tigers

Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) passes the ball against Georgia Bulldogs forward Jake Wilkins (21) during the first half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

In their win against the Bulldogs, Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain continues to be the best player on the court for Miller's squad. Swain pieced together 26 points while making 12 of his 16 field goal attempts and cashing in two of his four shot attempts from beyond the arc. Swain also added six rebounds, two assists, and five steals.

Also on a role for the Longhorns is guard Tramon Mark, as the veteran player is finding his rhythm after a rocky start to the season. Against the Bulldogs, Mark scored 23 points while hitting 10 of his 16 field goal attempts and three of his seven three-point shots while adding six rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Once the Longhorns hit the court against the Tigers, they'll have to keep an eye out for Auburn's Keyshawn Hall, who enters the matchup as the Tigers' leading scorer, averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting over 45 percent from the field and over 40 percent from three-point range. Hall is also Auburn's leading rebounder, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game, along with 2.9 assists.

The Tigers' second option heading into the ballgame is guard Tahaad Pettiford, who averages 13.8 points per game while shooting 37 percent from the field. Pettiford also averages 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and a steal per game.

The Longhorns will look to sustain their momentum and begin a winning streak, heading back out on the road to take on Auburn at Neville Arena at 6:00 PM. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses