Texas Longhorns vs. Missouri Tigers: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns have finally found some consistency this season, as for the first time this season, Sean Miller's squad has won three straight games. The Longhorns have notched victories over rival Oklahoma, South Carolina, and, most recently, Ole Miss.

Looking to continue their momentum through the back half of the regular season, the Longhorns head back on the road after a two-game home stand, heading up to Columbia to take in the Missouri Tigers. Saturday night's matchup will be the first time the Longhorns travel up to Missouri since 2011.

The Tigers will host the Longhorns with a 17-7 record on the season and a 7-4 record in conference play. And just like the Longhorns, the Tigers are finding some success of their own, also winning their last three straight games heading into Saturday.

Texas Longhorns vs. Missouri Tigers

The last time out, the Longhorns received a big contribution from center Matas Vokietaitis, who, in the win against Ole Miss, the big man finished the matchup with a game-high 27 points, with extreme efficiency, shooting 90 percent from the field and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. Vokietaitis also added seven rebounds, an assist, and a block.

Tramon Mark has found his rhythm once again as he ended the game against the Rebels with the second most points in the entire game, scoring 19 points while converting on 8 of 14 shot attempts and one of his four shot attempts from beyond the arc. Mark also added five rebounds and three assists.

The Longhorns will be without one of their key rotational pieces with forward Lassina Traore ruled out for Saturday night's game. Traore has been a key piece when Vokietaitis is not on the floor, averaging over five rebounds a game.

Like many of the teams in the SEC, the Tigers are led by a high-powered guard in Mark Mitchell, who leads Missouri in several major statistical categories. Mitchell is averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, all three of which are team highs.

The Longhorns have been rolling in the back half of the season and will look to continue their winning ways against what should be a challenging opponent in Missouri. Texas visits the Tigers, who have also won three straight at Mizzou Arena at 7:30 PM on Saturday.

