The Texas Longhorns did not have the best start to conference play, as in their first two SEC games, the Longhorns were handed losses in a close overtime matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and then outmatched by the Tennessee Volunteers before getting back on track, scoring a big upset over the then-ranked No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide last time out.

Now the Longhorns head back home after a two-game road stint to host another challenging conference test with the No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores, who head to Austin for a midweek matchup on Wednesday night.

The Commodores are rolling through the first part of the season, as they take their undefeated 16-0 record to the Moody Center to take on the Longhorns. Through Vanderbilt's first three SEC games, the Commodores took care of business against South Carolina and LSU, and then won a battle against a ranked Alabama squad.

Texas Longhorns vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Alabama Crimson Tide forward London Jemison (6) guards Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. | David Leong-Imagn Images

In Texas' stunning upset over the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, the Longhorns were powered by guard Jordan Pope's best game of the season, where the guard posted a season-high 28 points, shooting near 50 percent from the field and over 45 percent from three-point range. Pope also added three rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 30 minutes of game time.

The Longhorns also received big games from forward Dailyn Swain and guard Tramon Mark, with the duo both ending the night with 18 points. Swain finished the game shooting over 50 percent from the field, with eight rebounds, an assist, and two blocks. And Mark ended the matchup shooting over 42 percent from the field, while adding four rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Texas will have to keep an eye on a high-powered duo of guards for the Commodores in Tyler Tanner and Duke Miles. Tanner leads the undefeated Commodores with 17.3 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field and near 40 percent from the three-point range. Tanner is also Vanderbilt's leading playmaker averaging a team-high 5.4 assists as well as 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

The other guard in Miles is not too far behind Tanner, with Miles averaging 17.2 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and over 30 percent from beyond the arc. The guard also averages 4.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.9 steals in the 14 contests he has been a part of this season.

The Longhorns will look to continue building momentum on the season, taking on the undefeated Commodores at home at 8:00 PM at the Moody Center. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses

Live Updates

The Longhorns' starting lineup: guard Jordan Pope, guard Tramon Mark, forward Dailyn Swain, forward Camden Heide, center Matas Vokietaitis.

The Longhorns have won the opening tip and will get the first possession of the ballgame.

Under 16 Timeout

Both teams have come out firing on Wednesday night, with Vanderbilt leading 13-12 with 15:42 minutes to go in the opening half.

Combined, the Longhorns and Commodores are shooting 9 of 12 from the field through the first few minutes of the first half. Jordan Pope has picked up where he left off already, with five points and making his first two shot attempts.

Under 12 Timeout

The Longhorns have brought it to the undefeated Commodores, as Texas leads 22-19 with 11:16 minutes left to play in the first half.

Texas has clearly brought the momentum it created in Tuscaloosa, with the Longhorns shooting over 70 percent from the field, while the defense has disrupted the Commodores' offensive attempts as Vanderbilt has been scoreless for over two minutes and has made just one of their last six shot attempts.

Under 8 Timeout

The Longhorns continue to hang onto their early lead, up 27-25 over the Commodores with 7:46 minutes to play in the opening half.

Jordan Pope continues to stay hot, leading the Longhorns with 10 points, while making four of five shot attempts and has made two of three shots from three-point range.

Under 4 Timeout

Texas has come to play and is rolling down the stretch of the first half with the Longhorns leading 38-30 over the Commodores with 2:58 minutes left to play in the first half.

It's all burnt orange in the Moody Center, with the Longhorns currently on a seven-to-nothing run over the last two minutes and an 11-2 run over the last four minutes, while Vanderbilt is on a two-minute scoring drought and is facing its largest deficit of the season.

Halftime: Texas 42, Vanderbilt 37