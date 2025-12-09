Texas Longhorns vs. Southern Jaguars: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns currently sit with a 6-3 record through the first few games of the 2025-26 season. The Longhorns currently hold one win against a Power 4 team coming against NC State at the Maui Invitational, while all three of their losses came at the hands of Power 4 conferences falling against Duke, Arizona State, and Virginia.

The Longhorns will get to stay in Austin for another home matchup at the Moody Center, this time taking on a team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference in the Southern Jaguars, who enter the game with a 4-4 record. Throughout the early part of the season, the Jaguars have faced two Power 4 programs, falling to the Arkansas Razorbacks and suffering a close overtime loss to the Washington Huskies.

Last time out for Texas, it was not a pretty sight, with the Longhorns suffering the worst loss of the new Sean Miller era, losing to the Virginia Cavaliers 88-69 at home, a part of the ACC/SEC challenge last Wednesday

Longhorns vs Jaguars

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) dribbles against Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

It was a rough game for the Longhorns offensively, with the loss being the second-fewest points the Longhorns have scored all season. While from the field it was not the worst night, as a team, Texas shot 41 percent from the field, anything from behind the three-point line was not falling as the Longhorns made just four shots from beyond the arc in 19 attempts for a rough 21 percent mark.

The Longhorns had just two players crack double-digit points on the night, with forward Dailyn Swain being the leading scorer for Texas with 15 points, making six of his 13 shot attempts to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists, and four steals. The only other Longhorn with double digits in the points column was guard Jordan Pope, who ended the night with 10 points, shooting three of eight from the field and missing all five of his three-point shot attempts.

For the Longhorns, a player to watch will be the Jaguars senior guard Michael Jacobs, who enters the game as Southern's leading scorer, averaging a little over 22 points per game while shooting above 50 percent from the field to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

The Longhorns continue through the nonconference portion of the schedule, taking what should be a more comfortable matchup for them to bounce back with, tonight at 7:00 PM against Arizona State at the Moody Center, for game 10 of the season, and be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses

Live Updates

Texas' starting lineup: guard Jordan Pope, guard Tramon Mark, forward Lassina Traore, forward Dailyn Swain, center Matas Vokietaitis.

The Longhorns won the tipoff, and we are up and running from the Moody Center.

Under 16 Timeout

The Longhorns hold a slight 8-5 lead with 15:56 minutes left in the first half.

It's been an eventful first opening minutes in Austin as the first basket did not come until a little over two and a half minutes into the ball game. Both teams have turned the ball over seven times throughout the first four minutes of the game. Matas Vokietaitis is getting off to a solid start with five points already in this one.

Under 12 Timeout

Texas begins to establish itself with a lead in the ballgame with a 22-14 lead with 11:52 left in the half.

The Longhorns are starting in a good rhythm, shooting the basketball, making seven of their first eight shots of the game. Camden Heide has started hot off the bench, making his first two three-point attempts, and is up to six points through the first half.