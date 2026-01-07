Texas Longhorns vs. No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers: Live Updates

The first SEC game in the Sean Miller era did not go as planned, as both Miller and the Texas Longhorns would have hoped, with the Longhorns losing 101-98 in their conference opener in a nail-biting overtime battle against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Now sitting with a 9-5 overall record and 0-1 record in conference play, the Longhorns will be in dire need of a bounce-back game, and that task comes against a difficult opponent on the road, taking on the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers.

The Volunteers are set to host this midweek matchup with a 10-4 record on the season, and are also looking to get back on track after losing in their conference opener, falling to the Arkansas Razorbacks 86-75.

Texas Longhorns vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) drives the ball to the basket against Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the first half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Last time out for the Longhorns, it was the Dailyn Swain show in the loss against the Bulldogs, with the Longhorns' forward tallying a career-high 34 points while 55 percent from the field, making 10 of his 18 shot attempts. The performance also featured Swain recording a double-double, with 14 rebounds to go along with his 34-point game, as well as three assists and a steal.

Texas also received double-digit performances from two other sources in center Matas Vokietaitis and guard Tramon Mark. The Longhorns big-man ended the night with 19 points, finding most of his success from the free-throw line, making 13 of his 18 attempts from the line, and Mark notched 20 points, shooting 8 of 17 from the field.

With the Longhorns headed to take on the Volunteers, one player that immediately sticks out that Texas will have to keep its eye out for and focus its defensive efforts on is guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who enters the ballgame as Tennessee's leading scorer.

Throughout the Volunteers' 14 games of the season, the guard is averaging 17.6 points per game while shooting over 40 percent from the field, as well as being Tennessee's top playmaker, averaging a team-high 5.7 assists per game, along with 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Elsewhere, looking in the frontcourt, the Longhorns should also keep a focus on forward Nate Ament as the six-foot-ten true freshman is the Volunteers' second-leading scorer, averaging 15.2 points per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the field. While also having an impact in other aspects, averaging 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

The Longhorns will look for a bounce-back game with a difficult challenge on the road, taking on the Volunteers on the road at 8:00 PM at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses