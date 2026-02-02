Vic Schaefer Delivers Heartwarming Message to Sold-Out Moody Center Crowd

The No. 4 Texas women’s basketball team continues to make a name for itself in Austin.

Despite a few early-season bumps, the Longhorns improved to 6-2 in SEC play with a gritty 78-70 win over No. 16 Oklahoma on Sunday at the Moody Center.

And the environment certainly did not go unnoticed, at least by head coach Vic Schaefer.

Vic Schaefer Speaks to Crowd After Oklahoma Victory

Texas Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Texas turned in a strong performance against the Sooners, who entered the matchup with momentum of their own after their straight SEC victories and an overtime win over No. 2 South Carolina at home Jan. 22.

Despite Oklahoma’s push after erasing part of a 16-point halftime deficit, the Sooners never took the lead, marking the eighth time this season the Longhorns have won a game without a single lead change.

The Longhorns improved to 21-2 overall and 7-2 against ranked opponents this season.

With a sold-out crowd and a College GameDay appearance, larger-than-usual turnouts are quickly becoming the norm for Texas women’s basketball.

Following the win, Schaefer grabbed the mic to address the Longhorn faithful, delivering a heartfelt message to the packed arena.

all love for our fans - y'all are truly difference makers 🤘🫶#HookEm pic.twitter.com/raKXxvS6RI — Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 1, 2026

“You guys make this place special,” Schaefer said. “The atmosphere that you create, the support you give these kids — it’s unmatched.

“And I want you to know how much we appreciate you. Y’all keep coming back. A hell of a team you got.”

Schaefer has long been vocal about the importance of a strong home crowd and its role in building a program.

“It’s certainly something that’s part of building your program,” Schaefer said earlier this year. “It’s not just the players, it’s not just the wins and losses, it’s your fanbase.”

Under his leadership, Texas has emerged as one of the most watched and well-attended programs in women’s college basketball. Season ticket sales have climbed significantly during Schaefer’s tenure, with more than 6,000 sold for the 2025-26 season, many of them new.

The Longhorns’ success at home reflects that support. Sunday’s win marked Texas’ 38th consecutive home victory, extending the longest active home-court winning streak in the nation.

Schaefer’s remarks come as the Longhorns look to build momentum after two straight conference victories.

The Longhorns will look to keep that momentum going Thursday against LSU.