The 3 Players Who Will Decide Texas' March Madness Tournament Run

Texas men's basketball embarks on its March Madness journey Tuesday, playing in the First Four against NC State.

Set to play for an 11-seed, Texas will look to its standout players for a chance to advance in the tournament.

The Longhorns' biggest difference makers include star guard/forward Dailyn Swain, center Matas Vokietaitis and guard Jordan Pope. If they can show up for Texas on the biggest stage, the Longhorns may find themselves advancing to the round of 64.

Dailyn Swain - Guard/Forward

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Swain has been the Longhorns' most impactful player this season, leading the Longhorns in various statistical categories, including points per game, rebounds per game, assists per game and minutes per game.

The star forward and transfer from Xavier is currently ninth in the SEC in points per game with 17.8 and has been one of the conference's most dynamic scorers throughout the season.

If Swain can continue his impressive play in tomorrow's game against NC State, the Longhorns may find themselves coming out on top.

Matas Vokietaitis - Center

Mar 7, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) looks to pass againats Oklahoma Sooners forward Derrion Reid (35) and center Kirill Elatontsev (15) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Vokietaitis is currently second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game. The Lithuanian native currently leads the SEC in field goal percentage and ranks ninth in rebounds per game. His powerful presence in the paint will be welcomed for the Longhorns in their first postseason matchup.

In the team's first outing against the Wolfpack this season, Vokietaitis scored 13 points before fouling out of the game. He now has the chance to build on that first matchup as Texas competes to keep its season alive.

Jordan Pope - Guard

Texas guard Jordan Pope is pressured by Mississippi guard Ilias Kamardine during their 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Pope can find his sweet spot from beyond-the-arc against NC State, he gives the Longhorns greater offensive firepower in the first four bracket. The second year Longhorn recently had his most impressive three-point performance in Texas's final game of the regular season.

On March 7 against Oklahoma, Pope was seven for 18 from long range, leading to a 30-point performance, both resulting in season highs. That was followed by a 16-point performance in Texas' SEC tournament loss to Ole Miss, where Pope finished four for nine from three. As one of the Longhorns top offensive weapons when comfortable from the three point line, Pope will prove crucial to the team's possible advancement in the tournament.

Texas takes on NC State at 9:10 ET on TruTV where the Longhorns will look to continue its 2025-26 campaign.