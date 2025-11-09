The Good, Bad and Ugly from Texas Longhorns' Blowout Win vs. Lafayette
The Texas Longhorns looked for their first victory of the season as they got set for their home opener Saturday afternoon, taking on the Lafayette Leopards. And in the Longhorns' first game back in the Moody Center, Texas got the comfortable 97-60 victory for head coach Sean Miller's first win as a Longhorn.
After the season-opening loss to the Duke Blue Devils, it was clear that there were many pieces the Longhorns still needed to iron out. And while Lafayette might not be the best team to indicate if the Longhorns' issues were fixed, Saturday's performance should be one Longhorns fans can feel comfortable with.
The Longhorns will have a quick turnaround to their next outing, returning to the Moody Center on Wednesday, Nov. 12, to take on Fairleigh Dickinson. With another look at the Longhorns' win on Saturday, here’s the good, bad, and ugly of the Longhorns' victory.
Good: Matas Vokietaitis Keeps Impressing
The Longhorns brought in a number of transfers as Miller headed into his first season in Austin, with the veteran coach bringing in five transfers ahead of the season. And with the new environment and system, there could've been an obvious question of how quickly some of the newcomers could adjust, but for sophomore center Matas Vokietaitis, the move to Austin has been just fine.
As the second-year player continues to impress after the second game of the season as the seven-foot center finished the game with 14 points, shooting seven of nine from the field while recording 11 rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and assists.
Throughout his first two games as a Longhorn, Vokietaitis is averaging 14.5 points, shooting over 80 percent from the field, 9.5 rebounds, and two blocks a game.
Bad: Three-point Shot Still Finding Its Rhythm
Throughout two games with a new group, it's obviously clear that the Longhorns would not be humming like a well-oiled machine, with Texas still trying to find its rhythm from beyond the arc.
Against Lafayette, the Longhorns were able to find good looks from three, going 9 of 23 from three-point range as a team and with five Longhorns making at least one three-pointer. While it's not perfect, it's a step in the right direction compared to game one against Duke, in which Texas shot 5 of 17 from behind the arc.
With plenty of games still ahead for the Longhorns, it will be key for Texas if it can continue to improve as a three-point shooting team as it rolls throughout its non-conference schedule and heads into conference play.
Ugly (for the other team): Rebounding Battle
The Longhorns have made it ugly for the opposing team on the glass so far, and against Lafayette, Texas did just that, dominating the rebound battle.
Texas was extremely active on the boards, outrebounding Lafayette 43 to 25 and finding success with offensive rebounds, with 16 for Texas and compared to 10 for Lafayette. The 16 offensive rebounds came up big for the Longhorns, with Texas having 27 second-chance points.