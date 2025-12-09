The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas Basketball's Win vs. Southern

Texas Longhorns basketball secured its seventh win of the season on Monday, defeating Southern University 95-69.

A get-right game for the Longhorns, who were coming off a nearly 20-point loss to UVA, Monday's win could get the Longhorns back on track before facing No. 5 UConn on Friday.

While the team showed off some impressive scoring ability throughout the contest, the Longhorns had their low points in the contest as well.

The Good - Matas Vokietaitis

Dec 8, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) dunks the ball against Southern University Jaguars forward Malek Abdelgowad (8) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Texas scored 90-plus points for the sixth time this season, finishing Monday's matchup with a 57 percent field goal percentage, while shooting 40 percent from three. The team is now shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc this season, the sixth-best three-point percentage in the SEC.

The Longhorns were taking the easy points as well, making 32 trips to the free-throw line and converting on 29 of them. Center Matas Vokietaitis is responsible for 14 of these free throws, shooting 100 percent from the line. He finished with a career-high 28 points.

Vokietaitis is one of five Longhorns to have scored in double digits on Monday, followed by Jordan Pope with 18 points, Simeon Wilcher with 14, Camden Heide with 11 and Dailyn Swain with 10.

The Bad - Texas Turnovers

Dec 8, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Southern University Jaguars forward Ashton Magee (24) drives the ball against Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Texas turned the ball over 13 times against the Jaguars, allowing 16 points as a result. On the season, Texas is averaging about 11.6 turnovers per game, ranking 16th in the SEC. A new team with a new head coach, they'll look to limit these turnovers as the season progresses.

Although they committed double-digit turnovers against Southern, the Longhorns allowed only seven turnovers in each of the two games prior against Virginia and NC State.

While the 13 turnovers certainly didn't help the team, they have proven in the past that they can secure the ball against much more difficult competition and can perhaps continue to do so going forward.

The Ugly - Texas Fouling

Dec 8, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Southern University Jaguars forward DaMariee Jones (1) rebounds against Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

While the Longhorns made 32 trips to the free-throw line, the Jaguars made 25, but only converted on 16. Vokietaitis and fellow big man Lassina Traore each had four personal fouls, and despite the blowout, nearly fouled out of the game.

This is now the third straight game a Texas opponent has made 25-plus trips to the free-throw line, allowing for easy points against the Longhorns. Fouls also lead to turnovers, something Texas has been looking to clean up the past few weeks.