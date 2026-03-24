This Player Could Be the Texas Longhorns’ Difference-Maker vs. Purdue

Matas Vokietaitis was clear about his beliefs following the Texas Longhorns’ win over Gonzaga. He is unfazed by who he is matched up against because he believes he is the best big man in the country.

That confidence was on display against Gonzaga’s Graham Ike, as Vokietaitis was unflappable late in the game.

The job won’t get any easier going forward. Vokietaitis is preparing to face a Purdue roster with size, length, skill and experience, and it will test the second-year big man. Whether or not he is ready to step up to the challenge could make all the difference for Texas in the Sweet 16.

Matas Vokietaitis Will Have Crucial Role vs. Purdue

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis dribbles against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Against Gonzaga, Vokietaitis faced Ike, a dominant paint scorer whose skill and touch are rare at the college level. The challenge will not be any easier in the Sweet 16, with Purdue’s two-big lineup set to challenge Texas.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, a 6’9” forward, was named to the All-Big Ten team last season, and 6’11” Aussie big man Oscar Cluff has made an impact in his first season with the Boilermakers. The duo averages a combined 24.6 points and 16.0 rebounds per game and dominates opponents in the paint. Purdue also has a 7-footer who comes off the bench.

Purdue allows the second-fewest rebounds and offensive rebounds per game and the 24th-fewest offensive rebounds per game. This anchors a top-20 team in terms of rebounding margin — a criterion that also applies to Texas.

“They’re incredibly efficient, the best offense in the country, and they do it by precision and excellent offensive rebounding, which I think playing two bigs gives them an inherent advantage there,” Texas head coach Sean Miller said to the media on Monday ahead of the Sweet 16 matchup.

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis and Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike rebound in the first half during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“You can become mesmerized with their actions and their plays, shooting … but they’re top 20 in the country when the shot goes up, and they can really break a game open with their second shots.”

Purdue is a tournament-made team, with experience and strong coaching. This is clear in how they win with the small things. One of these finer details in the rebounding battle, Miller mentioned, is how Cuff knocks the ball out of players’ hands as they get the ball. This attention to detail is what Texas needs to win.

Vokietaitis has been one of the Longhorns’ top rebounders this season, averaging 7.2 per game. Forward Dailyn Swain has also crashed the glass with a team-high 7.5. In the postseason, though, Vokietaitis has stepped up.

He grabbed 16 boards against BYU, taking advantage of mismatches, and he has averaged 11 per game during the NCAA Tournament, the most on the team. “I don’t think there’s a more important aspect of the game that, when Purdue misses, we can’t let them kill us on the glass,” Miller said.

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis shoots against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti in the first half during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Vokietaitis’ postseason ascension has been about more than his rebounding, though. He has evolved as a scorer. Miller said one way he has separated himself is by scoring in transition and on second-chance opportunities; he is also well-rounded and can be involved in a variety of actions.

“In the half-court, being able to get him in the team game, ball-screen rolls, pops, et cetera, he’s clever there. He’s very comfortable being able to do that,” Miller said. “I think one thing we did a good job against Gonzaga, when we tried to get him the ball on our set plays, we did. And he delivered.”

Miller said that Vokietaitis’ scoring diversity is important, leaving teams guessing and opening up opportunities for fouls and trips to the free-throw line. He is a career 66% shooter from the line and proved that the game against BYU was a blip.

This season, the Longhorns are 12–3 when he scores 15 or more points and 8–2 when he grabs more than eight rebounds. If he can continue his hot streak, he makes Texas a dangerous team and can match what Purdue’s big men provide.

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