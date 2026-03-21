This Sean Miller Stat Should Give Texas Longhorns Hope vs. Gonzaga

At the beginning of the week, we weren't really sure if the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team would be part of the 64 teams fighting for a national championship, and now they're deep in the heart of battle, looking to bring the Texas state capital their first collegiate championship on the hardwood.

Despite 35 points from AJ Dybantsa, the Longhorns were able to limit the overall damage done by the BYU Cougars, besting the No. 6 seed, 79-71.

The going does get tougher for the Burnt Orange has they take on the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Round of 32, but a subtle secret weapon could give them just the edge they need to pull off another upset in this year's tournament.

Sean Miller Has Only Suffered One Loss in the Round of 32

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller answers questions during a press conference before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sean Miller's head coaching career has seen him fill in two stints with the Xavier Musketeers as well as a 13-year stint from 2009 to 2021 has the front man for the Arizona Wildcats before making his way down to the 40 Acres.

His coaching career has seen his teams make the NCAA Tournament 14 of his 21 seasons, and he may have been bounced from the tournament in Round 1, and he has taken teams to the Elite Eight, but his most notable success is the Round of 32, where he has only lost one game in his entire career, which came back in 2007 when Xavier lost in overtime to the Ohio State Buckeyes 78-71.

PERFECT IN THE ROUND OF 32 🔥



Sean Miller has coached nine Round of 32 games: 9-0 ATS



🏀 Texas +6.5 vs. Gonzaga pic.twitter.com/bHdziZklfW — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 21, 2026

Miller has led both the Musketeers and the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in the 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2023 years and the Elite Eight in the 2008, 2011, 2014, and 2015 tournaments, and is still looking to make a Final Four and a national championship game in his career.

His tenure with Arizona saw him lead the team to five Pac-10/12 regular season championships and a hat trick of conference championships, earning him Pac-10/12 Coach of the Year honors three times in the 2011, 2014, and 2017 seasons.

His first season with Texas has been somewhat rocky, but overall successful, currently boasting a 20-14 record on the year, and the fact that Miller was named head coach for the Longhorns after he led Xavier to a win over Texas in last year's NCAA Tournament goes to show how much faith the team has placed in the former collegiate point guard.

The Longhorns and Bulldogs are set to tip off in their Round of 32 showdown at 6:10 PM Saturday night from the Moda Center in Portland on truTV and TBS.

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