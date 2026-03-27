Way-Too-Early Starting Lineup Projection for Texas Next Season

The Texas Longhorns have seen the first season under Sean Miller come to an end.

The biggest question entering the offseason surrounds the decisions of Matas Vokietaitis and Dailyn Swain. Both have eligibility remaining and would immediately make Texas a Top-25 preseason team entering next year.

However, Swain has been projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft while Vokietaits will certainly be targeted by coaches looking to persuade him to enter the portal. It's pretty unclear exactly what the roster will look like until those two make a decision, but for now, here's an early projected look at the Texas starting five:

Early Projection of Texas Starting Lineup

Dynamic Prep guard Austin Goosby against Dream City (AZ) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the end of the season still fresh, the Longhorns have yet to begin the transfer portal process, and it's safe to expect that at least one or two transfers will be in the starting lineup next year.

Knowing this, the early projected lineup will include some nameless and faceless players until the team starts making headway in the portal.

Point Guard - Unknown Transfer Portal Player

Shooting Guard - Austin Goosby

Small Forward - Unknown Transfer Portal Player

Power Forward - Camden Heide

Center - Matas Vokietaitis

The Longhorns were one play away from making it to the Elite Eight despite not having a true point guard on the roster this season. Aside from retaining Vokietaitis and possibly Swain, fixing that issue should be the team's top priority this offseason.

Jordan Pope and Swain were the team's primary ball handlers throughout the year, but Pope was more impactful as a pure scorer while Swain carried the load across the board.

A veteran floor general could help the Texas offense look even better than it was this season.

Some fans might want incoming true freshman guard Austin Goosby to operate at point guard, but it feels like he would be better suited as a secondary ball handler in order to take some of the pressure off his shoulders. This would allow Texas to utilize his scoring ability even further.

It's possible that Miller may have just earned himself a bigger NIL budget for next season, meaning Texas could potentially push for a Top 20 or Top 15 portal class after entering the year at the No. 25 spot, per 247Sports' team transfer rankings.

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