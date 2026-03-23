What Sean Miller Said About Jordan Pope's Injury Status for Texas

The Texas Longhorns are headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2023 after pulling off two wins in Portland, OR. last week over No. 6 BYU and No. 3 Gonzaga.

No. 11 seed Texas will now head to San Jose, Calif. to face No. 2 Purdue on Thursday with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

But headed into the game, Texas still has a few injury questions to address after some key players got banged up late in the win over Gonzaga.

Sean Miller Updates Jordan Pope's Injury

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope reacts after a basket in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Texas guard Jordan Pope finished with 17 points in the win over Gonzaga, hitting some clutch shots down the stretch, but he also had a noticeable limp in the final few minutes and while heading to the locker room.

Pope appeared to be getting treatment on his ankle in the back of the Texas locker room before meeting with the media. He said he will be "fine" for the Sweet 16, something Texas head coach Sean Miller echoed on Monday.

"I think we'll be fine," Miller said of Pope. "We didn't do anything yesterday, so we weren't together, and but he's gotten treatment and moving forward."

Against Gonzaga, Pope hit a triple with 5:30 left in the second half to put Texas up 62-56 before nailing another one at the 2:36 mark.

And in the win over BYU, Pope helped ice the game with corner 3-pointer with 1:29 to play that extended the lead to 75-68 after the Cougars looked like they were about to make a comeback.

"I don't know if there's too many guards that are playing in the tournament that are playing at a higher level than Jordan Pope," Miller said. "He means a lot to our team, and what he's really mastered is that he controls the game and he's our point guard, but he adds such a strong scoring punch that he can change the game from the three-point line. Even the shot before halftime was a big shot. Right before the half, where he came off the screen and buried it and gave us a lead. We struggled for a lot of the first half, it was good to go to halftime leading."

Pope has averaged 13.1 points and 2.1 rebounds this season while leading the team with 82 3-pointers made.

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