Texas Football Schedule: Predicting Every Longhorns Game in 2026

A potentially historic season awaits the Texas Longhorns football program. Heading into the 2026 season, the expectations may be even higher than last season for head coach Steve Sarkisian's squad.

Will the team be able to handle the amount of pressure that faces them this season? Here's a closer look at each game on the schedule this season and a prediction for each game.

Week 1: Texas State Bobcats, September 5th

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson (8) attempts to avoid a tackle by Arizona State Sun Devils safety Adrian Wilson (6) at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Texas State Bobcats land on the schedule at the wrong time this season if they have hopes of an upset. The Longhorns will be coming out of the gate hot, as a good first impression is what they are looking for.

Prediction: Win (1-0)

Week 2: Ohio State Buckeyes , September 12th

Ohio State mascot, Brutus, and University of Texas mascot, Hook 'Em, interact during a filming of the Joel Klatt Show on Ohio State's campus on Aug. 28, 2025. The Buckeyes' kick off the 2025 season against the Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns will be looking for some revenge in their matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes this upcoming season. In the first heavyweight matchup of the year, the home crowd may give Sarkisian's squad the edge.

Prediction: Win (2-0)

Week 3: UTSA Roadrunners, September 19th

Nov 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Army Black Knights during the first half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The rest of the country has to be sick of "cupcakes", even though they all play them. The game against the UTSA Roadrunners is a great opportunity for the Longhorns to learn more about their team before entering SEC play.

Prediction: Win (3-0)

Week 4: @ Tennessee Volunteers, September 26th

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel with Tennessee defensive back Javonte Smith (30) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's the first road game for the Longhorns in the 2026 season, and it happens to take place inside Neyland Stadium when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Longhorns may need to adjust to the noise early in this one. However, the talent on the visiting sideline should win in the end.

Prediction: Win (4-0)

Week 6: Oklahoma Sooners, October 10th

Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) is brought down by Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons, bottom, linebacker Liona Lefau (18), left, and defensive lineman Jermayne Lole (99) during the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Texas one 34-3. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is there any other prediction that can be made for this game? The Longhorns have owned the Oklahoma Sooners recently, and the expectations are that won't be changing anytime soon.

Prediction: Win (5-0)

Week 7: Florida Gators, October 17th

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall and the team blasts out onto the field before the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 11, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's another revenge game for the Longhorns when they welcome the Florida Gators to Austin on October 17th.

The Gators begin a new era under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, but the visiting team will be getting no breaks in this one.

Prediction: Win (6-0)

Week 8: Ole Miss Rebels, October 24th

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there's going to be a slip-up this season, it might be one of the most talented offenses in the country, the Ole Miss Rebels, come to town.

Rebels' offensive threats, Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, may be just enough to get more points on the board in this one. This could be the one and only loss the Longhorns suffer in the regular season.

Prediction: Loss (6-1)

Week 9: Mississippi State, October 31st

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully waves a Hail State flag prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Call it bad timing for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. If the Longhorns lose to the Rebels a week before this game, Sarkisian's squad will be locked back in and hopefully take care of business in a game they shouldn't lose.

Prediction: Win (7-1)

Week 10: @ Missouri Tigers, November 7th

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers mascot looks on during the Gator Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Road games are never easy in the SEC, and a trip to take on the Missouri Tigers could be a tricky one. Still, if the Longhorns have College Football Playoff plans, they'll find a way to secure a win over the Tigers.

Prediction: Win (8-1)

Week 11: @ LSU Tigers, November 14th

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Week 11 is a headline matchup in Death Valley as the Longhorns take on Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

Kiffin will be well into his first season with the Tigers, and the offense could be humming at this point. It feels like this is one of those potential legacy games for Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. In the end, the Longhorns may just steal one on the road.

Prediction: Win (9-1)

Week 12: Arkansas Razorbacks, November 21st

Apr 25, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield talks to his team after the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The week 12 matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks can't be overlooked. Last year's matchup was a high-scoring affair that saw the Longhorns put up 52 points.

The Razorbacks are coming off of a two win season and are beginning a new era with head coach Ryan Silverfield. It's expected that the Longhorns roll in this one.

Prediction: Win (10-1)

Week 13: @ Texas A&M Aggies, November 27th

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Longhorns played spoiler to the Texas A&M Aggies a season ago. A loss to Texas was the lone conference defeat for the Aggies in 2025. You best believe Mike Elko and his squad have this game circled.

There's a chance this matchup has postseason positioning involved in it. The SEC slate is a grueling schedule, but the Longhorns should be able to finish strong.

Prediction: Win (11-1)

Picking the Longhorns to go undefeated would have been a jinx thing to do. Instead, the Longhorns will suffer one loss this season and should be in great shape to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff.

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