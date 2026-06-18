Texas Football Schedule: Predicting Every Longhorns Game in 2026
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A potentially historic season awaits the Texas Longhorns football program. Heading into the 2026 season, the expectations may be even higher than last season for head coach Steve Sarkisian's squad.
Will the team be able to handle the amount of pressure that faces them this season? Here's a closer look at each game on the schedule this season and a prediction for each game.
Week 1: Texas State Bobcats, September 5th
The Texas State Bobcats land on the schedule at the wrong time this season if they have hopes of an upset. The Longhorns will be coming out of the gate hot, as a good first impression is what they are looking for.
Prediction: Win (1-0)
Week 2: Ohio State Buckeyes , September 12th
The Longhorns will be looking for some revenge in their matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes this upcoming season. In the first heavyweight matchup of the year, the home crowd may give Sarkisian's squad the edge.
Prediction: Win (2-0)
Week 3: UTSA Roadrunners, September 19th
The rest of the country has to be sick of "cupcakes", even though they all play them. The game against the UTSA Roadrunners is a great opportunity for the Longhorns to learn more about their team before entering SEC play.
Prediction: Win (3-0)
Week 4: @ Tennessee Volunteers, September 26th
It's the first road game for the Longhorns in the 2026 season, and it happens to take place inside Neyland Stadium when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Longhorns may need to adjust to the noise early in this one. However, the talent on the visiting sideline should win in the end.
Prediction: Win (4-0)
Week 6: Oklahoma Sooners, October 10th
Is there any other prediction that can be made for this game? The Longhorns have owned the Oklahoma Sooners recently, and the expectations are that won't be changing anytime soon.
Prediction: Win (5-0)
Week 7: Florida Gators, October 17th
It's another revenge game for the Longhorns when they welcome the Florida Gators to Austin on October 17th.
The Gators begin a new era under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, but the visiting team will be getting no breaks in this one.
Prediction: Win (6-0)
Week 8: Ole Miss Rebels, October 24th
If there's going to be a slip-up this season, it might be one of the most talented offenses in the country, the Ole Miss Rebels, come to town.
Rebels' offensive threats, Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, may be just enough to get more points on the board in this one. This could be the one and only loss the Longhorns suffer in the regular season.
Prediction: Loss (6-1)
Week 9: Mississippi State, October 31st
Call it bad timing for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. If the Longhorns lose to the Rebels a week before this game, Sarkisian's squad will be locked back in and hopefully take care of business in a game they shouldn't lose.
Prediction: Win (7-1)
Week 10: @ Missouri Tigers, November 7th
Road games are never easy in the SEC, and a trip to take on the Missouri Tigers could be a tricky one. Still, if the Longhorns have College Football Playoff plans, they'll find a way to secure a win over the Tigers.
Prediction: Win (8-1)
Week 11: @ LSU Tigers, November 14th
Week 11 is a headline matchup in Death Valley as the Longhorns take on Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.
Kiffin will be well into his first season with the Tigers, and the offense could be humming at this point. It feels like this is one of those potential legacy games for Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. In the end, the Longhorns may just steal one on the road.
Prediction: Win (9-1)
Week 12: Arkansas Razorbacks, November 21st
The week 12 matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks can't be overlooked. Last year's matchup was a high-scoring affair that saw the Longhorns put up 52 points.
The Razorbacks are coming off of a two win season and are beginning a new era with head coach Ryan Silverfield. It's expected that the Longhorns roll in this one.
Prediction: Win (10-1)
Week 13: @ Texas A&M Aggies, November 27th
The Longhorns played spoiler to the Texas A&M Aggies a season ago. A loss to Texas was the lone conference defeat for the Aggies in 2025. You best believe Mike Elko and his squad have this game circled.
There's a chance this matchup has postseason positioning involved in it. The SEC slate is a grueling schedule, but the Longhorns should be able to finish strong.
Prediction: Win (11-1)
Picking the Longhorns to go undefeated would have been a jinx thing to do. Instead, the Longhorns will suffer one loss this season and should be in great shape to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering Texas, Tyler spent time covering the NFL and MLB for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93