Texas Longhorns Receive Brutal SEC Home Schedule for Next Season

Texas Longhorns fans might be gearing up for a historic football season, but soon enough, it will be time to see Sean Miller's basketball squad take the court.

Miller's first season with the program went better than a lot of people expected. After an up-and-down regular season, the Longhorns made a magical March run to the Sweet 16. Now, the expectations are to get there again for the 2026-27 season, and Miller may have the talent to back up those expectations.

Of course, it will be another physical season of play in the SEC. One could argue the Longhorns were ready for their March run this past season due to the physicality in the SEC. There are no easy games in the conference, but playing in front of the home crowd can dictate the outcomes. On Monday, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein revealed conference matchups in the SEC this season.

For the Longhorns, the home slate of the conference schedule should have fans excited for all the action at the Moody Center next season.

A Big Season Ahead in the SEC

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller is seen against the Purdue Boilermakers prior to a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Rothstein revealed that the Longhorns will play the Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Missouri Tigers, and the Tennessee Volunteers all in Austin.

That's the kind of home slate that could completely change where the Longhorns are in the rankings when it comes to March.

Source: Texas will host the following games during SEC play during the 2026-27 season.



Florida

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Kentucky

Missouri

Tennessee



A loaded slate coming to Austin. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2026

The Gators are two seasons removed from a national championship and could very well have the talent to do it again. Matchups with the Sooners and Aggies need no explanations. A meeting with the SEC Tournament winning Razorbacks and John Calipari sounds like a primetime matchup.

Old friend Rick Barnes will be bringing in one of his most talented teams he's ever had in Knoxville, and Kentucky, well, the Wildcats are a blue blood that everyone wants to see lose when they come to town.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller reacts to a play against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The rebuild of this basketball program is further along than many expected. If one were to ask Coach Miller about that, he would probably say that he expected what happened last season.

This upcoming season will be a big moment for the program and one they can take full advantage of if the crowd is rocking for these pivotal home battles.

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