Why Texas Longhorns Loved Seeing Texas A&M Fans Leave Early

On Saturday night, the Texas Longhorns earned a hard-fought 76-70 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. After a less-than-ideal first half, leading to Texas trailing by just a point, the Longhorns outscored the Aggies the rest of the way by a score of 47-40 to walk out of Reed Arena with a win.

After suffering a loss to the Aggies back in mid-January, the Longhorns got their revenge in magnificent fashion.

Not only did Texas find a win over their rival, but the program also took a massive step towards earning an NCAA Tournament birth.

"As a player, seeing that from the other team, that's a great feeling," Tramon Mark said of what it was like to see the Aggies head for the exits early in @TexasMBB's 76-70 win at Reed Arena.

Mark scored a game-high 23 points in a huge win for the #Longhorns





Tramon Mark, the senior guard for the Longhorns, was especially happy after getting even with the Aggies on Saturday. The Dickinson, TX native was lights out against Texas A&M on Saturday night with a game-high 23 points, including four rebounds and two assists.

"As a player, seeing that from the other team, that’s a great feeling,” Mark told OnTexasFootball's Jeff Howe.

Mark's statement on the Aggie fanbase leaving before the final buzzer is just another reason why the Texas vs. Texas A&M rivalry never fails to disappoint.

He wasn't the only player that was happy to see the fans head for the exits. The Texas bench also waved goodbye to Texas A&M fans with about 50 seconds left in the game.

Texas A&M fans heading to the exits early as the Longhorn bench waves goodbye.





Redemption for the Texas Guard

Jan 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) shoots a three point basket against Texas A&M Aggies guard Ryan Griffen (3) during the second half at Moody Center.

The last time these two programs met on the basketball court, Mark struggled to find his rhythm on offense. While the Texas guard isn't necessarily dropping 30 points on a nightly basis, head coach Sean Miller still expects great things from one of the most dynamic scorers on the roster.

When the Longhorns have needed a spark offensively, Mark has been there with a clutch basket time and time again. Against ranked opponents during conference play, the guard has averaged nearly 20 points for Texas this season.

In the first matchup against the Aggies, Mark totaled just 13 points with three rebounds and three assists. He shot just under 43 percent from the floor, and only 25 percent from the three-point line. For the Texas guard to have the best performance of the night over two months later says plenty about his ability to rise to the occasion.

Taking a Major Step Towards March

Feb 28, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena.

As previously mentioned, the Longhorns took a massive step towards March Madness with their win over the Aggies. While they didn't escape Joe Lunardi's "Last Four Byes" category, Texas gave the selection committee another reason to include the program in the Round of 64.

Miller's program will get another chance to get a statement win over a ranked team this week when they visit No. 20 Arkansas on Wednesday. A win in Fayetteville would almost guarantee an NCAA Tournament birth for Texas this late in the season. If the Longhorns can make some noise during the SEC Tournament beginning on March 11, it will only help their case.