Las Vegas Loves Texas Longhorns' Chances in SEC in 2025
Texas Longhorns football is set to enter its second year in the SEC and is once again looking for double-digit wins and a trip to the College Football Playoffs.
Circa Sports recently revealed its over/under win total lines for SEC football this season, matching Texas with Alabama and Georgia for the highest predictions at 9.5.
An Outlook on Texas' Schedule
Texas' schedule this season includes a few college football powerhouses, including the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, as the team's week one matchup. After the Buckeyes, pre-conference games for the Longhorns pose little issue, playing three non-power-five opponents whom the Longhorns should defeat with ease.
The Longhorns then open conference play with a matchup against the Florida Gators, a team whose over/under win total sits at 7.5. The Gators, led by quarterback DJ Lagway, will have home-field advantage in Gainesville. The first test of the season for a potential Heisman contender in Lagway, they won't go down without a fight.
Florida is immediately followed by the Red-River Rivalry game in Dallas where Arch Manning will look for his first win against the Sooners as the starting quarterback. Though Oklahoma isn't expected to be the competition they were in years past, no wins in a major rivalry game should be assumed.
Texas then takes two more weeks on the road to Kentucky and Mississippi State in the team's subsequent games and is home for the first time against an SEC opponent in early November against Vanderbilt.
The Longhorns will then face its biggest test of the season in the SEC, traveling to Athens to take on the Bulldogs in yet another away matchup. Georgia proved to be Texas's kryptonite last season, losing twice to the Bulldogs. The first loss to Georgia came in the regular season, and the second in the SEC Championship game.
Texas will go on to finish its regular season at home, facing Arkansas and then Texas A&M a week later on Thanksgiving weekend. The matchup against the Aggies is highly anticipated, hosting the in-state rival for the first time since 2010.
If all goes according to the Longhorns' plan, the team should see three consecutive 10-plus win seasons and go over its estimated win total. With Manning now the starting quarterback for Texas, he will hope to continue the success that was returned to the Forty Acres with Quinn Ewers under center.
Texas's matchup against Ohio State to open the season is slated for August 30 at 12 pm ET. The Longhorns will start the season on the road, traveling to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes.
