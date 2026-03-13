2 Key Longhorns Defenders Add Weight for New Scheme

Early expectations are developing for the Texas Longhorns’ defense under Will Muschamp in 2026. With some big additions to the defensive line, like Ian Geffrard and Zion Williams, the front seven is in good shape.

However, new coordinators require players to fill different roles as they adjust to new systems. A pair of returning defensive linemen shared the weight they added as they prepare for the 2026 season under new leadership.

Hero Kanu, Lance Jackson Add Weight for 2026

Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Hero Kanu shared his excitement for Muschamp during a press conference with the media on March 11. “The energy, the energy is a little bit different,” Kanu said. “And obviously, the knowledge of the game, he's been in this business a long time.”

As the team prepares for its first season under Muschamp, he is implementing his changes from the previous years with Pete Kwiatkoski. Players are adjusting to new roles, ones better suited to his system, and to put the players in a better position to succeed.

“When Muschamp first got here, he kind of brought it right away. Told me I need to get bigger,” sophomore edge rusher Lance Jackson said. “He wanted me at 272–275 playing [weight]. Told me how to play that big end, but I'm also gonna be moving around, be very versatile this year.”

For Jackson, this move helps him to be more of an edge-setting presence on the outside of Muschamp’s defense. Jackson was listed at 6’5”, 254 pounds coming out of high school, and this versatile “big edge” role could get him on the field more often.

“I'm gonna be doing a lot, but I also feel very athletic at what I'm at right now — so I can still move around, I can still drop, I need to do everything.”

Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Hero Kanu and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“This is the SEC. It's a little bit different,” Kanu said, who transferred from Ohio State last season to join the Longhorns. “I mean, you guys seen it last year. We obviously didn't reach the goal we wanted to reach, so we got to look at ourselves first and see what we can improve.”

Everybody’s weight goal is a process at Texas that goes from nutritionists to strength coaches to position coaches, Kanu said. They track lean mass, body weight, and more, and coordinate the right fitness for every player.

“We collectively made the decision that I'm going to put on a little bit of weight,” Kanu said. “We're gonna play in the SEC, gonna play the real ball. I feel great. I really feel great. I feel strong. I still feel fast.”

Kanu said that he is up to 329 pounds, a significant jump from his previous weight. He was listed at 305 pounds by Ohio State and sub-300 coming out of high school.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer is tackled by Texas Longhorns defensive ends Brad Spence and Lance Jackson in the second half of the Red River Rivalry. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson’s versatility — who said that he would be playing anywhere from 3-tech to 4i to a wide nine — will mesh well with defensive ends Brad Spence and Colin Simmons. Muchamp will have a variety of ways to deploy his players on the line of scrimmage.

As well, Kanu will help command the defensive interior with Geffrard and Williams, who he said are great athletes for their size and have stepped up in practice. Along with the reliable, veteran linebackers, Texas should have a commanding front seven.

“I love the scheme we have here, and I feel like everybody's in a position that is supposed to be there,” Kanu said.