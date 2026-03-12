Lance Jackson Hints at Increased Role With Texas Longhorns Next Season

The Texas Longhorns have had a knack as of late in possessing elite freshman defensive lineman on their team, as 2024 saw Colin Simmons torment defenses as the Horns ran rampant in their first season in the SEC.

The 2025 season saw Texarkana native Lance Jackson, the younger brother of former Arkansas linebacker Landon Jackson, represent the Burnt Orange well and resulted in his inclusion on the SEC All-Freshman Team as the lone naming from the school.

In 2026, however, with offseason changes coming to both Jackson and the Longhorns coaching personnel, expect even more sparks from the Texas sophomore.

"I'm Gonna Be Doing a Lot"

Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson (40) tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During a media session Wednesday afternoon, Jackson spoke on his physical appearance and the changes he had made during the season in efforts to get bigger, advice given to him by new Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

"Yeah, when Muschamp got here, he kind of brought it up right away, told me I needed to get bigger," Jackson said. "He wanted me at 270-275 (pounds).

Jackson continued on his relationship with Muschamp in the short time the coordinator has spent in his second tenure in Austin, admiring the energy the coach brings to the team.

"I wasn't really familiar with him at first. I mean, I've obviously heard of him, and I've seen the video of him hitting the board and stuff, so I knew when he first came in here, that he was the real deal," said the defensive end. "Then, when I met him, I've loved him ever since. I love his energy that he brings to us every day, and the defense is going to be looking very different this year."

Jackson also opened up about the versatility that will be asked of him in the upcoming campaign, and the number of options that he could be involved in for this new Texas scheme.

"He's (Muschamp) told me, I'm really gonna have to do everything, I'm not just doing one thing," Jackson said. "I'll play everywhere. I could be dropping, but I can also be pass rushing from the three tech. So, it's really just gonna be very versatile this year, and also just getting caught up and stuff. I'm gonna be doing a lot of different stuff."

Jackson even went as far as to describe the diet he has been on during the offseason, which he says hasn't exactly been strict at all.

"I've really just been eating a lot," said Jackson. "I didn't really have to eat super strict, but just eating a lot and staying hydrated. My go-to meal is probably Chick-Fil-A. It's not super healthy, but I just get two sandwiches and a 12-count nugget. I try not to eat too much fried food, but that helped me gain weight."

Jackson and the rest of the Longhorns begin their 2026 season when they host the Texas State Bobcats at DKR on September 5.