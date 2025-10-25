2 Major Differences for Texas Longhorns This Time Around vs. Mississippi State
The Texas Longhorns will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Saturday for their final matchup of their four-game away-from-home trip.
The pair last faced off in week 5 of the 2024 season, which resulted in a 35-13 victory for Texas. As they prepare for their upcoming game, let’s dissect what’s different for the Longhorns this go-around.
“Well, we had a lot of different faces last year as opposed to this year,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said in a teleconference on Thursday. “You know, there's this is a different group than (last season) just in general.”
Offensive Line
“One of the things that stood out, I thought the protection for Arch (Manning) was really what the guys did a great job a year ago,” Sarkisian said.
Last season, Manning took the field against the Bulldogs for his second-career start, completing 26 of his 31 passing attempts for 325 yards and two touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown.
While their offensive protection allowed Texas to run the ball effectively and utilize Manning’s passing game against the Bulldogs last season, this unit is strikingly different compared to the previous. However, Sarkisian added, that there still proves to be similarities and connections in the Longhorns’ offensive game.
“(Last year), there's a throw (where) we're in FD formation that they zero blitz him, and he throws an absolute strike to (wide receiver) DeAndre Moore (Jr.),” Sarkisian said. “And so you can lean into some of those connections from last year.”
Defensive Unit
Regarding the defensive line, the Longhorns held the Bulldogs to 294 yards, and secured 11 tackles-for-loss, six sacks and two turnovers in last season’s game.
Despite there still being some principles that remain the same, Sarkisian noted that they’ve grown significantly compared to last year.
“(I think) they've evolved as a defense… from where they were a year ago, they're a much deeper defense (that’s) playing a lot of players, especially in the front,” Sarkisian said. “They’ve evolved schematically… they’re not, you know, playing the same exact style.”
This season, the defensive front appears to be more cohesive and aggressive. They’ve accumulated 21 sacks so far, and hold teams to an average of 11.3 points and 279.7 yards per game.
“They're playing a lot more confidently, especially in the back end,” Sarkisian added. “Their ability to attack the football on Mississippi State definitely jumps off (on the) tape.”
Looking Ahead
“So there's some things to lean into… that we can hold on to from a year ago,” Sarkisian added. “But then there’s (also) some newness. We have new faces. We have new people up front, and there's some newness to some of the schemes and the personnel that they have on defense, especially on the front.”
The Longhorns-Bulldogs matchup will kick off on Saturday, Oct 25 at 3:15 p.m. CT, available on SEC Network.