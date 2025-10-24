Mississippi State Star RB Receives Promising Update Ahead of Texas Game
The latest availability report for the Texas Longhorns versus Mississippi State matchup has come out, and the status for two notable offensive players hasn't changed.
The Longhorns are set to round out their grueling four-week road trip with a stop at Davis Wade Stadium, a place that has given opponents issues all year.
On Wednesday’s availability report, it seemed like both teams got some good news regarding injured players and their status.
Texas’ Good News
Texas has three players listed as probable ahead of the game: linebacker Jonathan Cunningham, defensive back Xavier Filsaime and most notably running back CJ Baxter, who was slated to be a major impact player for the Longhorns this year before suffering a hamstring injury against UTEP.
Despite being listed as probable, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian hinted at his return on Thursday.
"I don't envision C4 walking out of there with 20-something carries," Sarkisian said. "But if he can play in this game and be effective and be an integral part in critical situations, I think that would be really beneficial for our team."
Although the Longhorns are gaining some firepower this week, they have also lost some key talent. Wide receiver Aaron Butler, offensive lineman Cole Hutson and defensive back Michael Taaffe are all set to be out against Mississippi State.
Mississippi State’s Good News
Against Texas A&M, Mississippi State star running back Fluff Bothwell suffered a pretty scary injury that saw him leave the field on a cart.
"Fluff's going to be day-to-day," Lebby said during his Monday press conference. "I'm really thankful he's had a great week. He had a great week last week from a rehab standpoint. I think it's a real stretch that he's ready. We'll let the Wednesday report and so on speak to that as we get moving through the week."
The Wednesday report is here, and Bothwell is listed as questionable, huge news ahead of Saturday’s game considering Lebby made it seem like his chances for Saturday were low.
Bothwell is the only Bulldog listed as probable, with defensive lineman Will Whitson and offensive linemen Brennan Smith and Blake Steen designated as out. Linebacker Zakari Tillman will miss the first half of Saturday’s contest after being ejected for a targeting penalty in the Bulldogs’ last game.
With game day being Saturday, there is a lot of time left for development on the injury front. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Central.