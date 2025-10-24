Longhorns Country

Mississippi State Star RB Receives Promising Update Ahead of Texas Game

The Texas Longhorns defense may get a crack at one of the more impressive backs in the SEC while gaining one of their own.

DJ Burton

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) looks on during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) looks on during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
The latest availability report for the Texas Longhorns versus Mississippi State matchup has come out, and the status for two notable offensive players hasn't changed.

The Longhorns are set to round out their grueling four-week road trip with a stop at Davis Wade Stadium, a place that has given opponents issues all year.

On Wednesday’s availability report, it seemed like both teams got some good news regarding injured players and their status.

Texas’ Good News

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter
Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Texas has three players listed as probable ahead of the game: linebacker Jonathan Cunningham, defensive back Xavier Filsaime and most notably running back CJ Baxter, who was slated to be a major impact player for the Longhorns this year before suffering a hamstring injury against UTEP.

Despite being listed as probable, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian hinted at his return on Thursday.

"I don't envision C4 walking out of there with 20-something carries," Sarkisian said. "But if he can play in this game and be effective and be an integral part in critical situations, I think that would be really beneficial for our team."

Although the Longhorns are gaining some firepower this week, they have also lost some key talent. Wide receiver Aaron Butler, offensive lineman Cole Hutson and defensive back Michael Taaffe are all set to be out against Mississippi State.

Mississippi State’s Good News

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby
Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Against Texas A&M, Mississippi State star running back Fluff Bothwell suffered a pretty scary injury that saw him leave the field on a cart.

"Fluff's going to be day-to-day," Lebby said during his Monday press conference. "I'm really thankful he's had a great week. He had a great week last week from a rehab standpoint. I think it's a real stretch that he's ready. We'll let the Wednesday report and so on speak to that as we get moving through the week."

The Wednesday report is here, and Bothwell is listed as questionable, huge news ahead of Saturday’s game considering Lebby made it seem like his chances for Saturday were low.

Bothwell is the only Bulldog listed as probable, with defensive lineman Will Whitson and offensive linemen Brennan Smith and Blake Steen designated as out. Linebacker Zakari Tillman will miss the first half of Saturday’s contest after being ejected for a targeting penalty in the Bulldogs’ last game.

With game day being Saturday, there is a lot of time left for development on the injury front. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Central.

DJ Burton
DJ BURTON

DJ Burton is a journalist from Kingwood, Texas. He is a credentialed writer for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He graduated from Texas A&M with a journalism major and a sport management minor. Before attending A&M, Burton played offensive line for two seasons at Hiram College in northeast Ohio, where he studied sport management. Burton brings experience covering football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. He also served as a senior sports writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.

