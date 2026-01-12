Cam Coleman Commit Proves Texas Longhorns 'All-In' Transfer Portal Mentality

The Texas Longhorns fell short of their goals this past season. Despite starting the year as the preseason number one team in the country and having sky-high expectations in their first year under quarterback Arch Manning, they failed even to make the College Football Playoff.

Now, though, the Longhorns seem to rectify that failure, going all in for the 2026 season. After the afternoon's signing of Cam Coleman, the number one wide receiver in the transfer portal, the Longhorns didn't just send an internal message, but they put the college football world on notice.

They may have faltered this year, but it won't happen again. The Longhorns are ready, showing their hand, and they are all in.

All-In

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This past season was a learning experience for the Longhorns. Despite their high expectations before the year began, they proved that there would be growing pains after graduating multiple players from their roster that had just made the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Manning entered the year with no real starts under his belt, but the expectations were as a three-year consecutive starter. Head coach Steve Sarkisian had an offense fine-tuned for him, but was hindered by injuries in the running back room and inconsistent play from the offensive line. Still, they beat their rivals and were on the cusp of making the Playoffs, and now they gain more experience for next season.

Despite questions forming about how the Longhorns were navigating the transfer portal, losing over 20 players, including a few names expected to be key players for the 2026 season, Sarkisian and general manager Brandon Harris never faltered in their plan.

They landed Coleman, the top option at receiver in the portal. They also added Raleek Brown and Holly Smothers, pairing them to give them one of the most dynamic backfields in the entire country. They bolstered their special teams unit and the depth of their offensive line to find pairings that work out the gate, not halfway through the season.

What seemed like blind hope in landing players from the transfer portal turned into calculated precision, along with a willingness to spend money, but only where it would benefit them for next season. The Longhorns aren't done, and with five more days left for players to find a home in the portal, they have shown their hand with confidence, not blind optimism.

The Longhorns are all in for 2026, and they aren't afraid of anyone who knows it.

