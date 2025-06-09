2025 Texas Longhorns Way-Too-Early Week 2 Preview: San Jose State Spartans
After opening their season with a rematch of their College Football playoff semifinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road, the Texas Longhorns face a lower-profile opponent at home the following week.
The San Jose State Spartans are set to make the trip to Austin for a non conference matchup against the Longhorns at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 6.
The Spartans finished last season with a 7-6 record under first year head coach Ken Niumatalolo. Niumatalolo’s last head coaching job was with Navy, where he became the winningest coach in program history and built a record of 109-83 over 15 years. However, after three consecutive losing seasons, Navy’s athletic director fired him immediately following a double-overtime loss to Army.
At the helm for last year’s San Jose State Team, Niumatalolo coached a receiving core that had more passing plays for 10 or 20 plus yards than any other team in the Mountain West conference last year. However, with wide receivers Nick Nash and Justin Lockhart not returning and what was typically considered the worst rushing offense in their conference last year, it will be interesting to see what the Spartans can generate on the offensive front.
If they can’t establish a strong run game against Texas, the Spartans are susceptible to struggle. The Colorado State Rams had a hard time rushing against Texas in Week 1 last year, ultimately falling 52-0 to the Longhorns.
The Spartans fell short to the Rams by a touchdown last year, further proving that their weak running game makes it difficult for them to execute in important games. In order to fare better against Texas than Colorado State did, San Jose State will have to get the ball out as quickly as possible.
Texas outmatches them size wise and stats wise in many ways, and this game could be an opportunity for the Longhorns to run different plays and tighten up whatever didn’t work against Ohio State.
Seeing their Week 1 weaknesses exposed on film will help them make quick adjustments, which will probably start to manifest against San Jose State in Week 2.
This could also be an opportunity for backup quarterback Trey Owens to get second-half reps, along with other younger, less experienced players if Texas can pull away by enough early on.
This San Jose State team created competitive games last year, but the Longhorns have the tools to overpower and outlast them in what is nearly guaranteed to be a hot daytime game at Darrell K Royal- Texas Memorial Stadium.