3 Bold Arch Manning Predictions vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
With their College Football Playoff hopes all but vanished, the Texas Longhorns are looking to close out the season on a high note with a pair of rivalry games at home.
This starts on Saturday in Austin against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who remain winless in the SEC.
Despite being on an eight-game losing streak, Arkansas has a high-powered offense, but the defense remains among the worst in the conference. This provides a nice opportunity for Arch Manning, who could continue his recent string of productive play in the contest.
Here's three predictions for Manning in the matchup against Arkansas:
Throws for 300+ Yards
The Razorbacks have arguably the worst defense in the SEC this season. Despite a ton of close losses, it's the primary reason Arkansas enters Saturday on an eight-game losing streak.
Among SEC teams, Arkansas allows the most yards per game (426.5), the second-most passing yards per game (245.3) and rushing yards per game (181.2) along with the most points per contest (32.3).
Texas will want to establish itself on the ground, but the Longhorns have struggled in that regard this season. Look for Manning and the Texas offense to find comfort through the air in what the team hopes will be a blowout win over Arkansas.
Rushes for 2 Touchdowns
Manning rushed for a touchdown against Missisippi State but he hasn't used his legs much at all in recent weeks compared to what he did early in the season.
Manning still leads the team with six rushing touchdowns this season, double of the next-closest player (Quintrevion Wisner, three touchdowns).
Given that we're projecting him to throw for 300+ yards, we don't expect Manning to use his legs much against Arkansas either, but he could get busy near the goal line, leading to the pair of scores.
No Interceptions
Manning tossed an interception in the loss to Georgia, though one could argue he only did so due a holding on the Bulldogs against Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. that wasn't called.
Nonetheless, we think he has a turnover-free day against the Razorbacks on Saturday.
After having five total interceptions entering the Oklahoma game, Manning has thrown just two picks since. One of these was a tipped pass off the hands of Parker Livingstone against Mississippi State that was intercepted.