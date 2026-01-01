Arch Manning Shines as Texas Longhorns Beat Michigan in Citrus Bowl
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns are heading into the offseason on a high note.
Arch Manning showed off his dual-threat ability and led No. 13 Texas to a 41-27 win over No. 18 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve Wednesday, giving the Longhorns their 10th win of the season for the third straight year.
Manning finished with 21 of 34 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns along with two rushing scores, highlighted by a 60-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the game on ice.
Texas Rallies in Fourth Quarter
After a rushing touchdown by Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood with 10:56 left in the fourth quarter gave the Wolverines a 27-24 lead, Manning led Texas to 17 unanswered points in the final 10 minutes.
He found Texas wide receiver Kaliq Lockett for a 30-yard touchdown in the end zone on 2nd and 13. The Longhorns took the 31-27 lead and never looked back.
Texas linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith then picked off Underwood on the next possession before Manning scored the 60-yard touchdown one play later and the Longhorns never looked back. Smith then intercepted Underwood again on the next drive, leading to a Texas field goal to close things out.
Lockett, a true freshman, finished with two catches for 35 yards and the score after Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V exited with injury during the game.
Texas RB Christian Clark's Career Performance
Texas running back Christian Clark got the start and posted 20 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown in a career-best performance.
In the first half, the Longhorns gave Michigan early momentum after Ryan Niblett fumbled on a kickoff return. The Wolverins took advantage, as Michigan wide receiver Kendrick Bell caught a 19-yard touchdown to give UM a 10-3 lead.
Texas responded at the start of the second quarter, as Clark found the end zone on a three-yard rushing touchdown to tie things up at 10-10.
The back-and-forth continued, as Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh gave Michigan a 17-10 lead with a four-yard score.
The two teams headed into halftime tied at 17-17 after Texas tight end Jack Endries scored from 17 yards out but the Longhorns took control in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Texas will now head into what fixes to be a busy offseason after multiple roster and coaching changes.
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7