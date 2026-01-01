Arch Manning Shines as Texas Longhorns Beat Michigan in Citrus Bowl

The Texas Longhorns are heading into the offseason on a high note.

Arch Manning showed off his dual-threat ability and led No. 13 Texas to a 41-27 win over No. 18 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve Wednesday, giving the Longhorns their 10th win of the season for the third straight year.

Manning finished with 21 of 34 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns along with two rushing scores, highlighted by a 60-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the game on ice.

Texas Rallies in Fourth Quarter

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo runs with the ball while Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry attempts to tackle during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

After a rushing touchdown by Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood with 10:56 left in the fourth quarter gave the Wolverines a 27-24 lead, Manning led Texas to 17 unanswered points in the final 10 minutes.

He found Texas wide receiver Kaliq Lockett for a 30-yard touchdown in the end zone on 2nd and 13. The Longhorns took the 31-27 lead and never looked back.

Texas linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith then picked off Underwood on the next possession before Manning scored the 60-yard touchdown one play later and the Longhorns never looked back. Smith then intercepted Underwood again on the next drive, leading to a Texas field goal to close things out.

Lockett, a true freshman, finished with two catches for 35 yards and the score after Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V exited with injury during the game.

Texas RB Christian Clark's Career Performance

Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark rushes with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Texas running back Christian Clark got the start and posted 20 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown in a career-best performance.

In the first half, the Longhorns gave Michigan early momentum after Ryan Niblett fumbled on a kickoff return. The Wolverins took advantage, as Michigan wide receiver Kendrick Bell caught a 19-yard touchdown to give UM a 10-3 lead.

Texas responded at the start of the second quarter, as Clark found the end zone on a three-yard rushing touchdown to tie things up at 10-10.

The back-and-forth continued, as Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh gave Michigan a 17-10 lead with a four-yard score.

The two teams headed into halftime tied at 17-17 after Texas tight end Jack Endries scored from 17 yards out but the Longhorns took control in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Texas will now head into what fixes to be a busy offseason after multiple roster and coaching changes.